Trump shared a tweet mocking Biden for wearing a face mask in public — in line with the CDC advice that the president routinely ignores

caption Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill leave Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park on May 25, 2020. source OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Biden’s decision to wear a masks contrasts with Trump’s refusal to wear one in public.

Critics say Trump’s decision not to wear a mask is reckless and undermines advice from top public health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises using a face mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump shared a tweet mocking Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing a protective face mask when he attended a Memorial Day ceremony.

“This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today,” read the message by Brit Hume, a Fox News political commentator, alongside a message of Biden wearing a black mask and sunglasses.

caption Trump shared this tweet by Fox News commentator Brit Hume, which mocked Biden for wearing a face mask. source Twitter @brithume

Biden wore the mask when he appeared in public for the first time in more than two months to lay a wreath at a military memorial in Delaware.

His decision contrasted with Trump’s ongoing refusal to wear one, despite the US recording the most coronavirus infections in the world.

Biden’s defenders were quick to point out in response to the jibe, which was shared by Trump, that Biden was acting in accordance with advice from state authorities.

The state of Delaware has urged people to “wear face coverings in public settings” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).”

Trump’s refusal to wear a mask in recent public appearances has drawn criticism, and claims the president is undermining the advice of public health authorities.

On a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan last week, Trump wore a mask for part of the trip, but took it off in front of the cameras. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the president of acting like a “petulant child” for flouting the measure.

The president claimed he had been “given a choice” about wearing a face covering.

“I had one on in an area where they preferred it, so I put it on and it was very nice. But they said, ‘Not necessary here,'” Trump told reporters.

He gave the same reason for not wearing a mask on a factory tour in Arizona earlier in May.

Despite the White House’s introducing a rule requiring visitors and staff to wear masks, Trump has in several briefings been the only top official not wearing one.

According to recent reports, Trump believes wearing a mask in public makes him look unpresidential, and could damage his image on the campaign trail.

Biden, in contrast, has urged Americans to “follow the science” and told ABC News in April that he would wear a mask in public.