A controversial video of Trump laughing at a proposal to ‘shoot’ migrants is resurfacing amid two shootings in Texas and Ohio

A controversial video of President Trump during a rally in Florida is resurfacing on social media amid two mass shootings in the US on Saturday.

The video’s audio reveals a supporter yelled “shoot them” when Trump asked the crowd how Border Patrol are meant to handle migrants from entering the country without violence.

Trump smirked and shook his head at the comment, joking that “That’s only in the Panhandle you can get away with this stuff.”

In the video, Trump is seen smiling and joking after a supporter at the rally yelled that Border Patrol should ‘shoot’ migrants at the border. The supporter’s yell was in response to Trump’s question of how to deal with migrants when the US can’t use violence.

“Don’t forget: We don’t let them, and we can’t let them, use weapons. We can’t,” Trump told the crowd. “Other countries do. We can’t. I would never do that. But how do you stop these people? You can’t.”

“Shoot them!” the supporter in the audience shouted. Some in the crowd clapped and cheered, while others grimaced.

Trump can be seen smirking and shaking his head, perhaps as a reaction to the absurdity of the supporter’s yell. Trump them joked “That’s only in the Panhandle you can get away with this stuff,” Trump said. “Only in the Panhandle,” referring to the Florida panhandle.

The video is resurfacing on social media amid two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, one of which is said to be racially charged against migrants.

The suspected shooter in the Texas attack, which took place at a Walmart in El Paso, was arrested and his home is being searched. Authorities are investigating a manifesto that was potentially posted online by the shooter before the attack.

At the Texas shooting, 20 people were killed and 26 injured. Of those killed and injured, three Mexican nationals were killed, and six injured.

The shooter in the Ohio attack, where nine people were killed and 26 were injured, was killed by police. There is no motive identified at this time.