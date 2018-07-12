Trump ended NATO summit by showing up late and blowing off meetings with 2 world leaders

caption President Donald Trump walks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels. source Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

President Donald Trump scrambled during the last day of talks at the NATO summit in Brussels, skipping meetings with at least two world leaders and prompting an emergency budget meeting.

During a rare news conference, Trump also reaffirmed American support for the international alliance and called relations between the countries “very strong.”

The president has alarmed some of America’s closest allies by aggressively calling for NATO countries to contribute more to their military budgets and accusing Germany of being held captive by Russian energy.

President Donald Trump scrambled during the last day of talks at the NATO summit in Brussels, skipping meetings with at least two world leaders and prompting an emergency budget meeting before reaffirming his support for the international alliance at a news conference.

During a meeting with Georgia and Ukraine – two nations that hope to join NATO – Trump turned conversation to his spending concerns, which caused the secretary general to call an emergency budget meeting, according to The New York Times.

“Trump arrived 30 minutes late to today’s NATO summit, missed his scheduled meetings with at least two world leaders, prompted the secretary general to call an emergency session, held an impromptu 35-minute news conference, and is now leaving for the airport go fly to London,” tweeted Rebecca Ballhaus, a Wall Street Journal reporter covering the summit from Belgium.

This comes after Trump sharply criticized NATO allies for not spending at least 2% of their gross domestic product on military defense and accused Germany of being held captive by Russian, from which it imports natural gas.

The president also recommitted American support for NATO on Thursday, telling reporters that he continues to support the historic alliance, despite his criticism.

“I believe in NATO,” he said during a news conference during which he took questions from reporters. (Trump has not held a news conference in the US in over a year).

Despite reports of tensions between Trump and some of the US’s closest allies, the president insisted that relations between the leaders remain “very strong.”

“There’s a great, very collegial spirit in that room,” he told reporters. “Very unified, very strong, no problem.”

Before departing for England on Thursday, Trump signed a joint declaration that reaffirmed America’s role in the alliance.