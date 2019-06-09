Trump’s lonely signature at the top of a D-Day proclamation is making the rounds on social media after other world leaders signed at the bottom

caption President Donald Trump displays an executive order in Washington DC, June 20, 2018. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s ubiquitous signature is making rounds on social media after it was spotted on a D-Day proclamation signed by world leaders this week.

Fifteen world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, signed the document in blue ink near the bottom of the text.

Trump, however, signed the document in the upper, left-hand corner.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s ubiquitous signature is making rounds on social media after it was spotted on a D-Day proclamation signed by world leaders this week.

Trump observed the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Portsmouth, England, with other leaders on Thursday and signed a D-Day proclamation to “ensure that the sacrifices of the past are never in vain and never forgotten.”

Allied forces invaded Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. Roughly 2,500 US troops were killed in what was the largest amphibious invasion in history. Around 2,700 British troops and 946 Canadian troops who also took part in the assault were killed.

“We stand together today to honour the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on D-Day, and those many millions of men and women who lost their lives during the Second World War, the largest conflict in human history,” the letter said.

“We commit to work constructively as friends and allies to find common ground where we have differences of opinion and to work together to resolve international tensions peacefully,” the letter added.

Fifteen world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, signed the document in blue ink near the bottom of the text.

Trump, however, signed the document in the upper, left-hand corner:

source KERRY DAVIES/AFP/Getty Images

Read more: Here’s what every president’s signature looks like

The location of Trump’s signature was mocked by some people on social media: “Guess which world leader signed his name at the top, when everyone else signed at the bottom,” tweeted Stig Abell, an editor for The Times Literary Supplement.

“Look at the bright side,” another Twitter user said. “Thank god he’s not a founding father, otherwise he would have signed the top of the Declaration of Independence.”

Other users noted the limited real estate on the document: “Looks a bit busy down there, and thats [sic] exactly what i would do,” another tweet said.

Trump’s signature has been described as “rigid” and has been ridiculed during his presidency. His bold signature, often drawn by a thick, black pen or marker, is frequently seen on official orders.

“The signature since he’s been president is more condensed, which means he’s more uptight actually,” handwriting expert Michelle Dresbold said in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Trump previously signaled his disdain for government-ordered pens and professed his love for Sharpie pen. Trump said Sharpie delivered him a special, gold labeled pen.

“I was signing documents with a very expensive pen and it didn’t write well,” Trump said in an Axios interview on HBO. “It was a horrible pen, and it was extremely expensive.”

“And then I started using just a Sharpie, and I said to myself, well wait a minute, this much writes much better and this cost almost nothing,” Trump added.