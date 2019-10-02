21 of the most creative signs die-hard supporters have brought to Trump rallies

- source
- Sandy Huffaker / Getty
- President Donald Trump is running for a second term, which means more political rallies.
- His supporters don’t turn up empty-handed. They’re bringing some pretty unique signs.
- The signs cover many of Trump’s favorite topics – the US Mexico border, “draining the swamp,” his “genius,” the flaws of socialism and communism, “fake news,” and people’s love and adoration for him.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
There are political signs, and then there are President Donald Trump‘s supporter’s signs.
Trump is campaigning for a second term, which means more rallies. Political rallies need signs and placards. Luckily, he’s got a large, vocal pool of supporters, and many of them come to support him bearing some pretty wild examples.
Topics on the signs include the wall between the US and Mexico, the “political swamp” in Washington, Trump’s intellect, the perils of socialism and communism, the necessity of guns, the “fake news” media, and a whole lot of love for the current president.
Here are some of the wilder signs photographers have captured.
In case you’d forgotten, Trump is the leader of the United States.
- source
- James D. Morgan / Getty
Since he’s already serving a term, the slogan he ran on last time, “Make America Great again”…
… has been replaced by “Keep America Great.”
- source
- Spencer Platt / Getty
These signs are prolific. Trump’s almost impossible to see in the multitude here. But the true gems are the signs found on the fringes.
- source
- Ralph Freso / Getty
This masked Trump supporter set out a few thoughts, including encouraging people to “Buy American” and “Hire American.” And if someone doesn’t agree, line four is for them: “Tell the snowflakes to stop crying.”
- source
- James D. Morgan / Getty
Trump might be notorious for only ever wearing his trademark suits, but he might like this poster of him dressed as a superhero.
- source
- Zach Gibson / AFP / Getty
Read more: Here’s why Donald Trump’s suits look cheap even though they cost thousands of dollars
This woman brought a sign with her to a Trump rally in Orlando, Florida, which says, “This senior loves Trump.” She’s not alone.
These supporters love him too, along with his son Barron, and apparently anyone who is a Leo.
- source
- Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
These Trump supporters, who are raising their fists to oncoming traffic, don’t like socialism, and all of the “genocidal monsters” it leads to.
- source
- Brian Snyder / Reuters
Here, women in California surge forward with their Trump signs held high.
- source
- Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters
At the same rally, men held a half covered sign that says, “Blue Lives Matter,” in support of the police. They also stuck Trump stickers to their bare chests.
- source
- Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters
Here, a young supporter wears a “Trumplican” sweater, and reminds Trump of his two tasks — draining Washington, or “the swamp,” and finishing his wall between the US and Mexico.
- source
- Aaron Josefczyk / Reuters
Another sign sets out Trump’s priorities. He’s said African and Hispanic Americans are hit hardest by illegal immigrants, though experts push back on that conclusion.
- source
- David McNew / Getty
Source: Washington Post
Here’s a more dignified take on the supporter sign, featuring a black and white version of Trump’s official presidential portrait.
- source
- Justin Sullivan / Getty
Not technically a sign or placard, this T shirt sets out a supporter’s priorities. She was wearing it at a rally in Los Angeles in June.
- source
- David McNew / Getty
Similar clothes were sold at the rally, including these shirts with an acrostic poem.
- source
- David McNew / Getty
Trump supporters also use placards to remind people which “Fake News” media companies they don’t trust.
- source
- David McNew / Getty
Trump’s fandom crosses languages, too. This woman’s sign says “Trump is a genius,” in Spanish.
- source
- Carlo Allegri / Reuters
It’s not just in the US either. Trump has his supporters in Britain …
- source
- Simon Dawson / Reuters
… and in South Korea.
- source
- Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters