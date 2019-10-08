21 of the most creative signs die-hard supporters have brought to Trump rallies

caption Pro-wall demonstrators show signs of support for President Donald Trump and a border wall. source Sandy Huffaker / Getty

President Donald Trump is running for a second term, which means more political rallies.

His supporters don’t turn up empty-handed. They’re bringing some pretty unique signs.

The signs cover many of Trump’s favorite topics – the US Mexico border, “draining the swamp,” his “genius,” the flaws of socialism and communism, “fake news,” and people’s love and adoration for him.

There are political signs, and then there are President Donald Trump‘s supporter’s signs.

Trump is campaigning for a second term, which means more rallies. Political rallies need signs and placards. Luckily, he’s got a large, vocal pool of supporters, and many of them come to support him bearing some pretty wild examples.

Topics on the signs include the wall between the US and Mexico, the “political swamp” in Washington, Trump’s intellect, the perils of socialism and communism, the necessity of guns, the “fake news” media, and a whole lot of love for the current president.

Here are some of the wilder signs photographers have captured.

In case you’d forgotten, Trump is the leader of the United States.

caption A man holds a Trump placard. source James D. Morgan / Getty

Since he’s already serving a term, the slogan he ran on last time, “Make America Great again”…

caption A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hoists a poster. source Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty

… has been replaced by “Keep America Great.”

caption Donald Trump supporters wait for him to speak at a rally in Manchester on August 15, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire. source Spencer Platt / Getty

These signs are prolific. Trump’s almost impossible to see in the multitude here. But the true gems are the signs found on the fringes.

caption President Donald Trump is engulfed by supporters holding signs during a rally. source Ralph Freso / Getty

This masked Trump supporter set out a few thoughts, including encouraging people to “Buy American” and “Hire American.” And if someone doesn’t agree, line four is for them: “Tell the snowflakes to stop crying.”

caption Donald Trump supporters outside Manhattan Trump Tower. source James D. Morgan / Getty

Trump might be notorious for only ever wearing his trademark suits, but he might like this poster of him dressed as a superhero.

caption Demonstrators wave national flags and placards during the pro-Trump ‘Mother of All Rallies’ in 2017. source Zach Gibson / AFP / Getty

This woman brought a sign with her to a Trump rally in Orlando, Florida, which says, “This senior loves Trump.” She’s not alone.

caption A supporter holds a placard reading ‘This Senior Loves Trump’ at a rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, United States on June 18, 2019. source Eva Marie Uzcategui T. / Anadolu Agency / Getty

These supporters love him too, along with his son Barron, and apparently anyone who is a Leo.

caption Trump supporters hold signs in West Palm Beach, Florida in 2019. source Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

These Trump supporters, who are raising their fists to oncoming traffic, don’t like socialism, and all of the “genocidal monsters” it leads to.

caption Supporters of Donald Trump wave to passing drivers in Clearwater in 2019. source Brian Snyder / Reuters

Here, women in California surge forward with their Trump signs held high.

caption Women carry signs with pro-Trump rally participants during the Southern California Make America Great Again march. source Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters

At the same rally, men held a half covered sign that says, “Blue Lives Matter,” in support of the police. They also stuck Trump stickers to their bare chests.

caption Pro-Trump rally participants carry flags during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, source Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters

Here, a young supporter wears a “Trumplican” sweater, and reminds Trump of his two tasks — draining Washington, or “the swamp,” and finishing his wall between the US and Mexico.

caption A young supporter at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio. source Aaron Josefczyk / Reuters

Another sign sets out Trump’s priorities. He’s said African and Hispanic Americans are hit hardest by illegal immigrants, though experts push back on that conclusion.

caption Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building on June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source David McNew / Getty

Here’s a more dignified take on the supporter sign, featuring a black and white version of Trump’s official presidential portrait.

caption Supporters of U.S. president Donald Trump hold signs during a campaign rally at Four Seasons Arena on July 5, 2018 in Great Falls, Montana. source Justin Sullivan / Getty

Not technically a sign or placard, this T shirt sets out a supporter’s priorities. She was wearing it at a rally in Los Angeles in June.

caption Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building on June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source David McNew / Getty

Similar clothes were sold at the rally, including these shirts with an acrostic poem.

caption Pro-Trump and Conservative shirts are sold during a President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building on June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source David McNew / Getty

Trump supporters also use placards to remind people which “Fake News” media companies they don’t trust.

caption Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building on June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source David McNew / Getty

Trump’s fandom crosses languages, too. This woman’s sign says “Trump is a genius,” in Spanish.

caption A supporter of candidate for Governor Ron DeSantis holds up a sign that reads “Trump is a Genius” at Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana section of Miami source Carlo Allegri / Reuters

It’s not just in the US either. Trump has his supporters in Britain …

caption Demonstrators near the U.S. Embassy prepare for a pro-Trump rally, during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London. source Simon Dawson / Reuters

… and in South Korea.

caption Protesters from a conservative civic group take part in a pro-Trump rally in central Seoul, South Korea, November 6, 2017. source Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

And for all those backing Trump for another term, Jammer Batzler’s sign in Wisconsin sums it up.