Trump rages against ‘fake news’ and the Obama administration as global oil and stock markets plunge

caption President Donald Trump delivers remarks Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield during a tour of the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2020. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to lash out at his perceived enemies and praise his administration’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.

Trump laid into the “Fake News Media,” lashed out at “Cryin'” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who he called “Pocahontas,” and attacked the Obama administration.

This came as global oil and stock markets crashed on Monday, continuing the market freefall provoked by the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As Americans woke up to news that global oil and stock markets crashed on Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at his perceived enemies and praise his administration’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.

Trump began his morning on Twitter at 6:17 am (after tweeting into the wee hours of Monday morning) by retweeting a series of messages complimenting his presidency and administration. He retweeted a total of eight tweets by Charlie Kirk, the 26-year-old president of pro-Trump group Turning Point USA, including some promoting Kirk’s new book promoting Trump’s agenda.

Then the president went on the attack, laying into the “Fake News Media,” calling out Democrats including “Cryin'” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who he called “Pocahontas,” and repeating his argument that Democrats opposed to Sen. Bernie Sanders are sabotaging the Vermont senator’s 2020 primary bid.

“The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant,” Trump wrote. “Surgeon General, ‘The risk is low to the average American.'”

Amid these tweets, the S&P 500 dropped so precipitously that it triggered an automatic 15-minute trading halt.

The president attempted to exacerbate divisions among Democrats by accusing the party establishment of weaponizing reported intelligence that the Russian government is intervening in the primary to help Sanders win.

“Now the Democrats are trying to smear Bernie with Russia, Russia, Russia,” he wrote. “They are driving him Crazy!”

Trump quoted someone praising him for “outmaster[ing] the Deep State” and commented that the government remains infected with bureaucrats who “hate our country.”

“There are still some very bad, sick people in our government – people who do not love our Country (In fact, they hate our Country!),” he wrote.

In another tweet, the president somewhat randomly accused former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, of leading “the most corrupt Administration in the history of our Country!”

Trump mixed in messages heaping praise on Vice President Mike Pence and other government officials working to contain the coronavirus, which has infected at least 545 people and killed 22 in the US as of Monday.

“Great job being done by the @VP and the CoronaVirus Task Force. Thank you!” he wrote, adding, “The BEST decision made was the toughest of them all – which saved many lives. Our VERY early decision to stop travel to and from certain parts of the world!”

A minute later, the president added simply, “So much FAKE NEWS!”

Later in the morning, Trump attempted to spin the markets’ collapse by arguing that it is being caused by the beginnings of an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.