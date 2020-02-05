Trump snubbed Pelosi as she tried to shake his hand before his State of the Union address — nearly 2 months after the House impeached him

President Donald Trump snubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she went to shake his hand at the Start of the State of the Union on Tuesday.

Trump’s speech, delivered before the House, came nearly two months after he was impeached in the chamber over his dealings with Ukraine.

The president and Pelosi had not spoken for four months prior to the awkward moment.

President Donald Trump refused to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand at the start of his third State of the Union address on Tuesday, which came almost two months after his impeachment.

Pelosi reached out to shake the president’s hand, and Trump snubbed her. The House Speaker looked somewhat surprised and bemused as he walked away to begin his address, which came on the eve of Trump’s expected acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial.

Nancy Pelosi went in for the handshake aaaaand….Trump ignored it. pic.twitter.com/c8kFSP3kQr — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020

This article will continue to be updated.