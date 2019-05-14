Louisiana’s lieutenant governor greeted Trump wearing socks with his face and hair on them — and the photo is incredible

caption President Donald Trump is greeted by Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser showing off his Trump socks as the president arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on May 14, 2019. source Leah Millis/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday was greeted by Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser wearing socks featuring the president’s face and hair.

Trump seemed to be amused by the socks bearing his visage.

The socks are advertised as “Donald Trump socks with soft, luxurious hair you can style, comb over, clip and tease. Change the President’s style to suit your mood!”

Trump traveled to Louisiana to speak at a liquefied natural gas export facility to discuss the country’s energy infrastructure.

Trump shook Nungesser’s hand and pointed to the socks in an approving way upon his arrival.

.@realDonaldTrump is greeted by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser who was wearing "Trump Socks" as he arrives at the Chennault International Airport Lake Charles, LA. pic.twitter.com/DCTGtnz1VO — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 14, 2019

Trump traveled to Louisiana to speak at a liquefied natural gas export facility to discuss the country’s energy infrastructure and tout US energy exports.

The president’s visit to the southern state comes amid an escalating trade war with China that has Wall Street on edge.

“We’re having a little squabble with China because we’ve been treated very unfairly for many, many decades — for, actually, a long time. And it should have been handled a long time ago, and it wasn’t. And we’ll handle it now,” the president told reporters on the White House South Lawn earlier in the day.

“We’re at a very strong position,” Trump added. “We are the piggy bank that everybody likes to take advantage of, or take from. And we can’t let that happen anymore.”