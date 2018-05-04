Most of the stars nominated by Trump to serve on his revamped sports council have previous ties to the president

caption Bill Belichick and President Donald Trump. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to name several All-Stars from the sports world to his revamped sports council and most have previous ties to the president.

Trump signed an order in February to change the goal of the “Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition” to one that encourages children to play sports. Under President Barack Obama, the council was more focused on health and nutrition.

Among the stars named to the council are Bill Belichick, Mariano Rivera, three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, Matt Damon, LouFerrigno, and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Below we take a look at the biggest names on the council and their previous ties to the president.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

Belichick made headlines on the eve of the 2016 election when Trump said he had received an endorsement from the New England Patriots head coach and his star quarterback, Tom Brady. It was later confirmed that Belichick had written a letter to Trump congratulating him on his campaign, saying: “You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. “

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera

Rivera spent time at the White House in 2017 as part of the listening group for Trump’s opioid commission. Trump singled out Rivera at the time, saying the Yankees could still use him and speculating that Rivera could make $100 million per year if he were still playing.

Golfer Natalie Gulbis

Gulbis spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention and told the audience that she believed Trump was the person we “desperately need” to clean up the mess. Gulbis has played golf with Trump and has credited him with helping career. Trump also has strong ties to the LPGA Tour through his golf courses.

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker

Walker began his professional career in the now-defunct USFL as a member of the New Jersey Generals. Trump owned the Generals for Walker’s final two years in the league and Walker was arguably the league’s biggest star.

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Trump appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” prior to the election to discuss his health and medical records. Oz was also once seen with Donald Trump Jr. at a concert held at Madison Square Garden. The pair were seen sharing earplugs during a Selena Gomez set.

Lou Ferrigno

Ferrigno, who is best known for playing The Incredible Hulk on television, appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012. He also told TMZ, “I love Donald Trump!“

Former MLB player Johnny Damon

Like Ferrigno, Damon was also “fired” by Trump on “Celebrity Apprentice,” with his appearance coming in the show’s final season, 2015. Damon also sat behind Trump at a rally on the eve of the 2016 election.

Misty May-Treanor

Misty May-Treanor won three gold medals playing beach volleyball in the Summer Olympics. She is the only star member of the council with no obvious ties to Trump. However, May-Treanor did once ask President George W. Bush if he wanted to smack her backside after a good play during a beach volleyball photo op (he instead brushed his hand across her back).