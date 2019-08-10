Trump just spread a baseless conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein’s death

President Donald Trump spread an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory suggesting the Clintons were involved in the death of the accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Officials said Saturday that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell, and that multiple investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Saturday’s retweet was not the first time Trump has pushed false or baseless conspiracy theories, particularly about the Clintons or other political rivals.

President Donald Trump on Saturday retweeted an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein just hours after he was found dead of an apparent suicide.

The theory, pushed by the self-described comedian and commentator Terrence Williams, questioned whether Epstein’s death was a suicide and implied without evidence that the Clintons were responsible for the death.

Bureau of Prisons officials told media that Epstein hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell and was found around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Epstein had briefly been placed on suicide watch last month after he was found injured in his cell in a possible suicide attempt, according to The New York Times.

He spent less than a week under suicide watch and was returned to a specialized housing unit on July 29, where he was given extra security.

Attorney General William Barr expressed fury at the incident on Saturday and announced a special inquiry into Epstein’s death.

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody,” he said. “Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Epstein faced federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy, and prosecutors alleged that he targeted girls as young as 14 years old.

Since Epstein’s arrest, a number of high-profile figures have faced media scrutiny over their connections with Epstein, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

Saturday’s retweet was not the first time Trump has pushed conspiracy theories, particularly theories about the Clintons or other political rivals including former President Barack Obama, whom Trump falsely alleged for years was not born in the United States.

The FBI recently warned against the proliferation of conspiracy theories spread across the internet, which the agency said could lead to violence and criminal activity.