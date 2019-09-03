Trump had a staffer follow him around in a golf cart to give him updates on Hurricane Dorian at his Virginia golf course

President Donald Trump enlisted a staffer to follow him around in a golf cart and provide him with updates on Hurricane Dorian over Labor Day Weekend, according to The New York Times.

Trump spent the weekend playing golf at Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia, located about 26 miles outside of Washington, DC – and tweeting out constant updates on the hurricane to his 64 million Twitter followers.

Over the weekend, Dorian attained Category 5 status and battered the Bahamas, killing at least five people and leaving unprecedented devastation and flattening entire islands in its wake.

As of Tuesday morning, Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm and is projected to pass by Florida on Tuesday before moving up towards the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump canceled a planned visit to Poland, sending Vice President Mike Pence in his stead so Trump could monitor the progress of Hurricane Dorian.

In all, Trump fired off 122 tweets ranging from weather updates, commentary on the storm, and attacks on the media between Saturday and Monday, according to The Times’ count.

Read more: Trump tweeted 122 times with weather updates and attacks on the media from his Virginia golf course as Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Caribbean

Trump decided to address the crisis from a comfortable location on the medium he knows best: Twitter.

His tweets ranged from retweets of updates from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center to his own commentary on the storm, expressing awe and amazement at its size and scope.

Looking like our great South Carolina could get hit MUCH harder than first thought. Georgia and North Carolina also. It’s moving around and very hard to predict, except that it is one of the biggest and strongest (and really wide) that we have seen in decades. Be safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Trump also used his platform to project misinformation about the storm, falsely claiming that Alabama was in the storm’s path, even after being rebuked by the National Weather Service, who confirmed the storm’s trajectory was too far east to affect Alabama.

Amid his hurricane-related tweets, Trump also added in some of his usual attacks on his least favorite media outlets and favorable quotes from hosts and guests on his favorite network, Fox News.

Trump has spent 227 days of his presidency at one of his golf clubs and 289 days at a Trump Organization property, according to CNN.

