Trump staffers worry about the president’s mental capacities, according to the anonymous administration official’s upcoming book

President Donald Trump’s staffers are concerned about his mental capabilities, an anonymous senior administration official wrote in a book set to be released this month.

According to The Washington Post, the author of “A Warning” wrote that Trump “stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity.”

“I am not qualified to diagnose the president’s mental acuity,” they wrote, according to The Post. “All I can tell you is that normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness.”

The author, who still works in the administration, expresses dire concerns that Trump is unfit for office and dangerous, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the book, set to be released later this month.

The official, best known for writing an op-ed article in The New York Times in September 2018 titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” also said in the book, according to The Post, that Trump’s staffers are worried about the president’s mental state.

“I am not qualified to diagnose the president’s mental acuity,” the author wrote, according to The Post.

“All I can tell you is that normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness. He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity. Those who would claim otherwise are lying to themselves or to the country.”

However, reports of Trump’s mental decline are still only unsubstantiated rumors. The author, who has refused to identify themself, appears to have no medical qualifications, like the necessary training to diagnose a person’s mental or neurological conditions.

While some medical experts have described the president’s behavior as dangerous and insisted it’s necessary to link that to his mental health, others have said the speculation harmfully stigmatizes people with mental illnesses, the vast majority of whom are not dangerous.

Furthermore, no administration official has ever spoken on the record raising concerns about Trump’s mental and neurological faculties while Trump has been president. The closest comparison is George Conway, the husband of the senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who has said he believes Trump is a narcissist with mental deficiencies, though he is also not a doctor.

“A Warning” is set to be published on November 19 by Twelve Books, part of Hachette Book Group.