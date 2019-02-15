Here’s the full text of Trump’s national emergency declaration to build his border wall

President Trump made a declaration of national emergency to justify construction of his border wall on Friday.

Trump sent a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to inform Congress of his decision.

Here is the full text of the declaration.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to unilaterally build additional physical barriers along the United States border with Mexico.

Below is the full text of his official declaration informing Congress of the decision, which was sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

“Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Mr. President:)

Pursuant to section 201 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1621), I hereby report that I have exercised my authority to declare a national emergency in order to address the border security and humanitarian crisis that is threatening the United States. This declaration invokes section 12302 of title 10, United States Code, to allow the Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of each relevant military department, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to order units or members of the Ready Reserve to active duty in order to assist and support the activities of the Secretary of Homeland Security at the southern border.

Further, I have invoked section 2808 of title 10, United States Code, and authorized the Secretary of Defense, and at his discretion, the Secretaries of the military departments, to exercise the authority under that section to engage in emergency construction as necessary to support the use of the Armed Forces and respond to the crisis at our southern border.

I am enclosing a copy of the Proclamation I have issued.

Sincerely,

DONALD J. TRUMP”