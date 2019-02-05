Here’s the full list of Trump and Melania’s State of the Union guests

The White House released a list President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s guests for the State of the Union address scheduled for Tuesday. The list includes a sixth-grader named Joshua Trump, along with 12 others.

Read the full list below.

A complete list is reprinted below:

1. Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong, Madison Armstrong

These three guests are the family members of the late Gerald and Sharon David, who according to the White House “were tragically murdered in their home in Nevada by an illegal immigrant in January 2019.”

2. Matthew Charles

The White House says Charles “was sentenced to 35 years in prison for selling crack cocaine and other related offenses.” On January 3, 2019, Matthew became the first beneficiary of the First Step Act, the criminal justice reform bill passed in the House and Senate and signed by Trump into law at the end of 2018.

3. Grace Eline

Grace Eline is a 9 year old who was diagnosed with a germ-cell brain tumor and began treatment in May of 2018. She “recently finished chemotherapy and today shows no evidence of the disease,” the White House said in its statement. “She is determined to help other children who are fighting cancer.”

Grace is described by the White House as a special girl, who in lieu of birthday gifts donated to charity. She tried to bring a smile to others in the hospital.

4. Ashley Evans

Ashley Evans has been in recovery from opioid and substance abuse for nearly one year and one month (that milestone will be reached on February 9) – spurred by the birth of her daughter, who she will be reunited with, soon.

“Ashley has persevered and overcome many obstacles to maintain her sobriety,” the White House said. “She is passionate about sharing her story of hope.”

5. Elvin Hernandez

Elvin Hernandez is a special agent in the Department of Homeland Security’s Trafficking in Persons Unit, according to the White House. During his 7-year assignment he “conducted numerous successful international human trafficking investigations involving transnational organized crime groups.”

6. Roy James

Roy James is the Plant Manager of the Vicksburg Forest Products lumber facility, where he had worked for 26 years, before the plant closed. “Thankfully, last year, Vicksburg was designated an Opportunity Zone through provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” according to the White House. “The plant soon reopened and Roy was hired to oversee the entire facility.”

7. Alice Johnson

Alice Johnson was granted clemency by President Trump on June 6, 2018. She had been “serving a mandatory life sentence without parole for charges associated with a nonviolent drug case,” according to the White House. She is now dedicated to criminal justice reform.

8. Timothy Matson

Timothy Matson is a Pittsburgh Police Department member of the SWAT team. “In October 2018, Tim responded to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue,” the White House said. “He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and saved countless lives in that heinous, anti-Semitic attack.”

9. Judah Samet

Judah Samet is both a Holocaust survivor and a survivor of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, which left 11 congregants dead.

10. Joshua Trump

Sixth grader Joshua Trump loves animals and his uncle serving in the US Air Force. “Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name,” the White House said in its statement. “He is thankful to the first lady and the Trump family for their support.”

11. Tom Wibberley

Tom Wibberley is the father of Navy Seaman Craig Wibberley, who along with 16 other crew members, was killed on the USS Cole on October 12, 2000, in a terrorist attack. “After Craig’s death, a scholarship fund was created that gives out four $1,000 scholarships each year to students studying computer science,” according to the White House. Craig Wibberley was passionate about computer science and had been accepted to the Navy Information Technician School.