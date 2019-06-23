Trump still isn’t deporting as many immigrants as Obama did

caption An ICE agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), watches as Guatemalan police investigate the scene after detaining a suspected human trafficker on May 29, 2019 in Guatemala City. source Getty Images/John Moore

The Trump administration still isn’t deporting as many immigrants annually as former President Barack Obama did in the early years of his presidency, Axios reported.

Just 282,242 immigrants have been deported so far in the fiscal year 2019, whereas the Obama administration made 409,849 deportations in the fiscal year 2012.

A key factor in Trump’s relatively slow rate of deportations is the limited resources of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, particularly as the influx of migrants at the southern border consumes the administration’s time and energy.

Trump on Saturday unexpectedly halted his administration’s plans to round up thousands of migrant families in 10 cities this weekend, saying he would prolong the raids by two weeks to allow Congress time to reform US asylum laws.

caption Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, U.S., May 15, 2019. source Reuters/Loren Elliott

Yet news reports quickly surfaced, saying that Trump’s goals conflicted with the reality of ICE’s resources. The agency lacks funding and bed space, and the influx of Central American migrant families at the US-Mexico border has required all available funding.

Hundreds of ICE agents have been deployed to the border in recent months, causing a slight dip in immigration arrests in the interior US, The Washington Post reported.

Those interior operations, which typically occur in neighborhoods and workplaces, usually require months of planning, former acting ICE Director John Sandweg told The Post.

“The idea that somehow by just presidential will the agency’s going to go [up] 250 percent to the biggest, largest number of removals in its history is just ridiculous,” Sandweg said.