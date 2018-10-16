Trump calls Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’ after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against him

President Donald Trump called Stormy Daniels a “Horseface” on Tuesday, after winning a legal battle against her.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday crowed about his court victory over Stormy Daniels, calling her “Horseface” after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against him and ordered her to pay his legal fees.

“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!” he tweeted.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had sued Trump after he accused her of lying about being threatened by an unidentified man.

Daniels – who has alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 – said earlier this year that the man had threatened her in a parking lot and told her to “leave Trump alone.”

Trump had described Daniels’ allegations as “a total con job” and accused her of “playing the Fake News Media for Fools,” and Daniels sued him for defamation.

Immediately after Trump’s tweet on Tuesday, Daniels’ attorney fired back at Trump, accusing him of sexism.

“You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States,” Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted. “Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?”