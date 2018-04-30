Trump wants his summit with Kim Jong Un to be at the Korean border, rather than a neutral country

Donald Trump suggested meeting Kim Jong Un in the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

The highly-anticipated summit comes on the heels of a historic meeting between Kim and South Korea’s President, where the two leaders promised to work toward “complete” denuclearization and ending the Korean War.

The Trump-Kim meeting could happen in three to four weeks’ time.

Donald Trump has suggested the Korean border as a meeting place for his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un.

The US president tweeted on Monday morning:

“Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country?

“Just asking!”

The Peace House and Freedom House are less than 100 miles away from each other in the Panmunjom “truce village” along the Korean Demilitarized Zone, located between North and South Korea.

The DMZ was also the site of the historic meeting between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week, where the two leaders joked, drank champagne with each others’ wives, and pledged to work toward “complete” denuclearization and end the longstanding Korean War.

There, Kim also became the first North Korean leader to ever step foot in South Korea.

caption South Korean soldiers guard the south side of Panmunjom in September 2017. source Reuters

Over the weekend Trump said the meeting could happen “in the next three or four weeks,” and that it was “going to be a very important meeting.”

Neutral countries such as Mongolia and Switzerland were previously suggested as potential meeting places for the Trump-Kim summit.

Trump and Kim have gone from calling each other “little rocket man” and “mentally deranged US dotard” less than a year ago, to agreeing to meet for the first time earlier this year. South Korea’s president has called for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on North Korea.

US intelligence officials previously told Reuters that experts were closely watching Kim’s body language at the inter-Korean summit to prepare for the Trump-Kim meeting. The Trump administration is working toward North Korea’s complete denuclearization.