Trump suggested the whistleblower who filed a complaint against him is guilty of treason, which is punishable by death

caption U.S. President Trump. source Reuters

President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that a whistleblower who filed a complaint against him is “almost a spy” who may have committed treason, The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times both reported.

The punishment for treason is the death penalty.

The complaint centers around a phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump pressured Zelensky to work with Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and discredit the Russia probe.

“Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the call – heard something and decided that he or she or whoever the hell they saw – they’re almost a spy,” Trump said.

“You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now,” the president added.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that a whistleblower who filed a complaint against him is a “spy” who may have committed treason, The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times reported.

The punishment for treason is the death penalty.

“Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the call – heard something and decided that he or she or whoever the hell they saw – they’re almost a spy,” Trump said at a private breakfast in New York, according to the report. “I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy.”

He added: “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Read more: Tump is facing impeachment over a whistleblower complaint and a phone call with Ukraine’s president. Here’s what we know.

The complaint centers around a July 25 phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to work with Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and discredit the Russia probe.

Trump had ordered the US to withhold a nearly $400 million military-aid package to Ukraine days before the phone call. Notes of the call show the US president made no direct mention of offering aid in exchange for Zelensky’s assistance in probing Biden, but he brought up how the US does “a lot for Ukraine” right before asking Zelensky to do him a “favor” and investigate Biden and the origins of the Russia probe.

The whistleblower was not a direct witness to the conduct described in the complaint or Trump’s conversation with Zelensky. Instead, they said they learned of it from “multiple White House officials with direct knowledge of the call.”

The still-unnamed whistleblower said they heard various facts related to it from more than half a dozen US officials. Multiple officials “recounted fact patterns that were consistent with one another,” the complaint said.

The complaint also said White House officials who informed the whistleblower of Trump’s call were “deeply disturbed” by what they had heard. They also told the whistleblower that White House lawyers were already discussing how to handle the call because they believed they’d witnessed “the President abuse his office for personal gain.”

Read more: Acting DNI Joseph Maguire undermined the GOP’s entire argument against the whistleblower in one sentence

Trump and his allies have repeatedly alleged that the whistleblower learned details about the call because someone within the intelligence community leaked them.

But acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire said while testifying to the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday that the whistleblower likely got their information from Trump’s own staff.

Maguire also said the complaint is “in alignment” with a memo of the phone call that the White House released on Wednesday.

Trump has a history of wrongly accusing law enforcement agencies, specifically the FBI, of spying on him or committing treason.

Previously, Trump has pushed a discredited conspiracy theory termed “Spygate” in which he accused the FBI under President Barack Obama of “spying” of both wiretapping him in Trump Tower, his signature property in Midtown Manhattan, and spying on his campaign.

In reality, the FBI was not wiretapping him at all, but had a warrant from 2011 to 2013 to surveil a Russian crime ring running out the 63rd floor of Trump Tower, as ABC reported in 2017.

And as the Washington Post and The New York Times reported in 2018, the FBI didn’t “spy” on the campaign, but sent an informant to speak to three former Trump campaign officials, Carter Page, Sam Clovis, and George Papadopoulos, after the FBI opened an investigation into the campaign’s potentially “suspicious” connections to Russia.

In December 2017, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian-linked individuals and ended up serving 14 days in jail.

And earlier this year, Axios compiled a list of 24 instances where Trump had accused someone of “treason” or “treasonous behavior” since January 2018 alone. Trump has applied the label to the FBI, former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the Democratic party, the media, and now, an intelligence whistleblower.