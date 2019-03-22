Trump supporters celebrate the end of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and slam ‘Collusion Truthers’

caption Donald Trump Jr. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s supporters celebrated the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation on Friday evening, claiming that the president has been cleared of any collusion charges.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, simply tweeted “#CollusionTruthers.”

But investigations related to the Russia probe are far from over.

There are still several court cases, cooperation agreements, potential future indictments, and related investigations being handled by other US attorneys’ offices that will continue well past the Mueller report’s release.

Andrew Surabian, Don Jr.’s political adviser and a GOP strategist, expanded on that reaction.

“The #CollusionTruthers in the Dem Party and their friends on @CNN/@MSNBC don’t seem very happy today, I wonder why?” Surabian tweeted.

Mueller spent nearly two years investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election, whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow, and whether Trump sought to obstruct justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey. The FBI launched the Russia probe in the summer of 2016, and Mueller began overseeing it after Comey’s ouster.

Other conservatives used the opportunity to slam Democrats and the media, arguing that the probe was a witch hunt, as the president has long maintained.

The investigation into Trump is far from over

The release of Barr’s summary of Mueller’s findings does not necessarily signify the end of the Russia investigation. There are a plethora of court cases, cooperation agreements, and potential future indictments that could drop well after Barr submits his report to Congress.

Here are some of the major threads that experts say will continue past the release of the Mueller report: