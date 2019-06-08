DEAL REACHED: Trump says upcoming Mexico tariffs will be ‘indefinitely suspended’

caption President Donald Trump. source Assoicated Press/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump announced on Friday evening that the tariffs he threatened last week would be “indefinitely suspended” after several days of negotiations with Mexico.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” Trump announced on Twitter. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended.”

The announcement comes after prolonged negotiations with US and Mexican officals. Members of both countries were locked in talks throughout the morning and afternoon on Friday.

Trump previously announced he would impose a 5% tariff, citing an influx of migrants “coming into our Country from Mexico.”

Trump threatened the tariffs would increase to 10% in July, 15% in August, 20% in September, and 25% in October, if Mexico did not adequately take steps to lower the illegal immigration rate. Trump added at the time that the US will have the “sole discretion” in determining whether Mexico has done enough to “alleviate” the border crossings.

The president in his recent announcement said Mexico had agreed “to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration.”

“This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States,” Trump said in his tweet.

On Thursday, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced that his country planned to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to the Guatemalan border in order to regulate the number of migrants.

The US purchased $378 billion worth of Mexican imports in 2018, much of which were automotive-related items.

The proposed tariffs were received by a mixed reception. Some White House aides warned Trump not to impose the tariffs, fearing economic blowback and the possibility of scuttling trade deals that are currently in the works, according to The Washington Post. Leaders from the US, Mexico, and Canada, are working on the new North American trade agreement, which has yet to pass in Congress.

The US is also currently in an escalating trade conflict with China; trade negotiations between the countries broke down earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.