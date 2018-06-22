Trump threatens to slam a massive tariff on European cars, which could cause economic chaos

caption President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 20% tariff on imports of cars from the European Union.

The move would be a huge escalation of Trump’s ongoing trade conflict with the EU.

Trump already hit Europe with steel and aluminum tariffs, angering EU leaders and triggering retaliation.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to slam huge tariffs on imported cars from the European Union, a massive new threat in the escalating trade conflict between the allies.

Trump had directed the Commerce Deparment to launch an investigation into imported autos in May, similar to the procedure that led to recent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. While the results of that investigation are still weeks away, Trump raised the specter of tariffs on Twitter.

“Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the US and it great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the US,” Trump tweeted. “Build them here!”

The tweet also appears to contradict the statement made by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday. Ross told lawmakers that “no decision made as to whether to recommend tariffs at all” and that the process was in the “early stages.”

Trump has long been fixated on imported cars. Former Trump adviser Gary Cohn recounted a story during a recent panel in which Trump asked why all cars in the US weren’t made domestically.

Such a move would be a massive escalation of the already intense trade fight between the US and Europe. Leaders from the UK, Germany, and France slammed Trump’s decision to hit the EU with steel and aluminum tariffs and the bloc responded with tariffs of their own.

In total, the US imported over $43 billion worth of vehicles for people transportation in 2017. That means the size of the tariffs would dwarf those on steel and aluminum, which hit a little over $7 billion worth of EU exports to the US.

European car manufacturers, including BMW and Mercedes Benz, have a large presence in the US. In September, Mercedes announced that the company was investing $1 billion in their Alabama plant.

In an interview with Business Insider Germany last week, Bernhard Mattes, the president of German Association of the Automotive Industry, said tariffs would not only hurt European automakers but the US economy as well. Mattes also said that German automakers could not subsist without access to the US market.

“No, because the US is both an important export market and a strong production base for us,” Mattes said. “We produce more than 800,000 vehicles in North America and employ 116,500 people in 250 factories.”

The move could also prompt a response from the EU, which would damage US automakers. In total, the US exported $10 billion worth of passenger vehicles to the US in 2017 .

Following the news, automakers’ stocks took a hit, with Ford and General Motors selling off sharply. European automakers – including Daimler, the maker of Mercedes, Volkswagen, and BMW – also sank.

Daimler and Volkswagen declined a request for comment.