Trump’s tariffs could raise prices on almost everything we buy. Here’s where the biggest hikes could hit.

- President Donald Trump announced new tariffs Thursday on Chinese imports that could trigger price increases on goods including shoes, toys, phones, and car seats.
- Here’s a list of China-sourced products where shoppers could see the biggest price increases, according to The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), a retail trade group.
Shoppers may soon see higher prices on goods like shoes, toys, phones, and car seats as a result of President Trump’s new tariffs on Chinese imports.
Trump said Thursday that he plans to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports – including footwear, apparel, electronics, and other consumer goods – on September 1.
Many retailers, including Walmart, have warned that higher tariffs on these items would force them to raise prices for consumers.
“This new 10% tariff is a direct hit on consumer products and family budgets… American families shouldn’t be a pawn in this trade war,” said Hun Quach, vice president of international trade for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group that counts Walmart, Target and Home Depot among its members.
Shoppers can expect the biggest price increases on items that have a high share of sourcing from China, according to the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), a retail trade group.
Here’s the list of products where shoppers are most likely to see price increases, based on their high share of sourcing from China, according to RILA.
Clothing
Out of all US imports, China supplies more than 85% of women’s cotton sweaters, 77% of girls’ cotton sweaters, 69% of men’s cotton sweaters, and 45% of all baby garments and clothing accessories.
Shoes
China supplies 52% of all leather footwear imports.
Toys
Some 85% of all toys sold in the US are imported from China, according to The Toy Association.
Consumer electronics, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and televisions
Bedding, quilts, blankets, sheets, baby blankets, comforters, throws
Car seats and booster seats
Party supplies and favors, Easter eggs, Halloween costumes, and Easter baskets
Christmas ornaments and decor
Pool floats and air mattresses
Food storage, tumblers, portable beverages, and water bottles
Curtain panels, window sheers, and drapes
Artificial flowers, wreaths, Christmas trees, and garlands
Patio umbrellas and patio furniture
High efficiency dual flush toilets and other toilets
Charcoal grills and smokers
Lighting
Ceiling fans
Power tools, including drills, grinders, saws, sanders, routers, and batteries
Bras
