Trump’s tariffs could raise prices on almost everything we buy. Here’s where the biggest hikes could hit.

caption Shoppers may get hit with price increases. source Hero Images/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced new tariffs Thursday on Chinese imports that could trigger price increases on goods including shoes, toys, phones, and car seats.

Here’s a list of China-sourced products where shoppers could see the biggest price increases, according to The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), a retail trade group.

Shoppers may soon see higher prices on goods like shoes, toys, phones, and car seats as a result of President Trump’s new tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump said Thursday that he plans to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports – including footwear, apparel, electronics, and other consumer goods – on September 1.

Many retailers, including Walmart, have warned that higher tariffs on these items would force them to raise prices for consumers.

“This new 10% tariff is a direct hit on consumer products and family budgets… American families shouldn’t be a pawn in this trade war,” said Hun Quach, vice president of international trade for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group that counts Walmart, Target and Home Depot among its members.

Shoppers can expect the biggest price increases on items that have a high share of sourcing from China, according to the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), a retail trade group.

Here’s the list of products where shoppers are most likely to see price increases, based on their high share of sourcing from China, according to RILA.

Clothing

source Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Out of all US imports, China supplies more than 85% of women’s cotton sweaters, 77% of girls’ cotton sweaters, 69% of men’s cotton sweaters, and 45% of all baby garments and clothing accessories.

Shoes

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

China supplies 52% of all leather footwear imports.

Toys

Some 85% of all toys sold in the US are imported from China, according to The Toy Association.

Consumer electronics, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and televisions

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Bedding, quilts, blankets, sheets, baby blankets, comforters, throws

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Car seats and booster seats

Party supplies and favors, Easter eggs, Halloween costumes, and Easter baskets

source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Christmas ornaments and decor

source Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Pool floats and air mattresses

source Shutterstock/Jacob Lund

Food storage, tumblers, portable beverages, and water bottles

Curtain panels, window sheers, and drapes

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Artificial flowers, wreaths, Christmas trees, and garlands

source Shutterstock

Patio umbrellas and patio furniture

source Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

High efficiency dual flush toilets and other toilets

source Home Depot

Charcoal grills and smokers

Lighting

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Ceiling fans

source Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Power tools, including drills, grinders, saws, sanders, routers, and batteries

Bras