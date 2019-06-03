Auto suppliers could be headed off a cliff if Trump’s tariffs on all Mexican goods go into effect

source Sutterstock/Welcomia

Auto suppliers could encounter serious trouble if the Trump administration follows through on its threat to enact tariffs on all Mexican imports.

The Trump administration has vowed to place tariffs of 5% to 25% on all Mexican goods unless the country “swiftly” takes action to end the border crisis.

US auto suppliers, which import heavily from Mexico, could face a drop in earnings of 50% or more if President Donald Trumps enacts 25% tariffs.

The auto sector is at serious risk should President Donald Trump follow through on his threat to place tariffs on all Mexican imports. In an official White House statement released on Thursday, the Trump administration vowed to place tariffs of up to 25% on all Mexican imports if the country does not take action to stem the flow of migrants into the US.

“Mexico must step up and help solve this problem, the statement said. “We welcome people who come to the United States legally, but we cannot allow our laws to be broken and our borders to be violated. For years, Mexico has not treated us fairly-but we are now asserting our rights as a sovereign Nation.”

The tariffs, which are set to go into effect on June 10, will start at 5% and rise to 25% by October unless Mexico takes action to significantly slow the flow of migrants over the US’s southern border. The tariffs could put the auto sector at serious risk given the level of Mexican imports utilized in the industry. General Motors and Ford fell sharply after Thursday’s announcement.

In addition to the large US car manufacturers, US-based auto suppliers are also at significant risk. While less prominent than the manufacturers, US suppliers also import significantly from Mexico.

While most suppliers will face less than a 10% earnings drop if tariffs of 5% are enacted, the loss in earnings could top 50% or more for some companies if the full 25% tariffs go into effect.

RBC Capital Markets has estimated the import exposure and effect of the potential tariffs on earnings for the leading auto suppliers, which Markets Insider details below:

Veoneer

source Markets Insider

Ticker: VNE

Market cap: $1.8 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $20 million

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $1 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 0.2%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $5 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 1.2%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -3.7%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Tenneco Automotive

source Markets Insider

Ticker: TEN

Market cap: $616 million

Mexican supplier exposure: $400 million

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $20 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 2%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $100 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 11%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -7.4%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

BorgWarner

source Markets Insider

Ticker: BWA

Market cap: $7.7 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $500 million

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $25 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 2%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $125 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 10%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -3.1%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

American Axle & Manufacturing

source Markets Insider

Ticker: AXL

Market cap: $1.2 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $478 billion

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $24 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 4%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $119 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 19%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -5.2%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Lear Corp.

source Markets Insider

Ticker: LEA

Market cap: $7.6 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $1.3 Billion

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $66 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 4%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $328 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 21%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -5.7%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Garrett Motion

Ticker: GTX

Market cap: $1.1 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $518 million

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $26 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 5%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $130 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 23%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -3.7%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Delphi Technologies

source Markets Insider

Ticker: DLPH

Market cap: $1.4 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $500 million

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $25 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 6%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $125 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 30%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -7.3%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Autoliv

source Markets Insider

Ticker: ALV

Market cap: $5.5 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $1.1 billion

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $55 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 6%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $275 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 32%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -4.2%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Aptiv

source Markets Insider

Ticker: APTV

Market cap: $17 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $2.5 billion

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $125 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 8%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $625 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 38%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -6.7%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Adient

source Markets Insider

Ticker: ADNT

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $1 billion

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $50 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 10%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $250 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 51%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -3.6%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Visteon

source Markets Insider

Ticker: VC

Market cap: $1.3 billion

Mexican supplier exposure: $500 million

Direct costs of 5% tariffs: $25 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 16%

Direct costs of 25% tariffs: $125 million

Percentage of 2019E EBIT: 82%

Share price move following tariff announcement (5/31): -7.4%

Source: RBC Capital Markets

