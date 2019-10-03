Cheese, wine, whiskey, and more: Here are all of the European products the US will hit with tariffs

From cheese to wine and whisky, hundreds of shipments from Europe are set to face more taxes as they enter the US.

From cheese to wine and whisky, hundreds of shipments from Europe are set to face more taxes as they enter the US.

The Office of the US Trade Representative announced late Wednesday it would levy tariffs of between 10% and 25% on aircraft, food, and industrial products from the European Union on October 18. The tariffs could raise prices for American businesses and consumers.

The move came after the World Trade Organization authorized the US to impose punitive tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of products from the bloc, its largest ever arbitration award ever given. The two sides have been locked in a dispute over aircraft for more than a decade and a half, separately claiming that the EU-based Airbus and the US-based Boeing are illicitly aided by government funds.

source Reuters

Section 1 – Products from France, Germany, Spain, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 10%:

New airplanes and other aircraft, other than military airplanes or other military aircraft exceeding 30,000 kg

Section 2 – Products from the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Single-malt or straight Irish and Scotch Whiskies

Sweaters, pullovers, sweatshirts, waistcoats, vests and similar articles made of wool, cashmere, cotton, and other man-made fibers

Rec perf outwear, women’s/girls’ anoraks, wind-breakers & similar articles, not wool or cotton

Men’s or boys’ suits of wool, fine animal hair, artificial fibers, not wool or cotton containing under 70% by weight of silk or silk waste

Women’s or girls’ nightdresses and pajamas, not knitted or crocheted, of cotton

Women’s or girls’ swimwear, of textile materials containing 70% or more by weight of silk or silk waste

Women’s or girls’ swimwear, of textile materials containing under 70% by weight of silk or silk waste

Blankets other than electric blankets and traveling rugs

Bed linen, not knit or crocheted, printed, of cotton, containing any embroidery, lace, braid, edging, trimming, piping or applique work

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Section 3 – Products from Germany subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Coffee, roasted, not decaffeinated

Coffee, roasted, decaffeinated

Instant coffee, not flavored

Axes, bill hooks and similar hewing tools other than machetes

Base metal tweezers

Pliers including cutting pliers but not slip joint pliers

Pincers and similar tools

Metal cutting shears and similar tools, and base metal parts thereof

Pipe cutters, bolt cutters, perforating punches and similar tools, nesoi, and base metal parts Screwdrivers and base metal parts thereof

Knives having other than fixed blades

Base metal blades for knives having other than fixed blades

Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, other than rotary type

Machinery and apparatus, hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing or welding, not gas-operated

Parts of hand-directed or -controlled machinery, apparatus and appliances used for soldering, brazing, welding or tempering

Permanent magnets and articles intended to become permanent magnets after magnetization, of metal

Industrial or laboratory microwave ovens for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food Objective lenses and parts & accessories thereof for cameras, projectors, or photographic enlargers or reducers

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Section 4 – Products from Germany or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Sweet biscuits

Waffles and wafers

Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter in single sheets

Decals

Lithographs on paper or paperboard printed not over 20 years at time of importation

Pictures, designs and photographs, excluding lithographs on paper or paperboard, printed not over 20 years at time of importation

Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines with a 360 degree revolving superstructure

Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, other than drills or saws, with self-contained electric motor

Section 5 – Products from Germany, Spain, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Frozen meat of swine, other than retail cuts

Whey protein concentrates

Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese

Edam and gouda cheese

Cheeses from sheep’s milk in original loaves and suitable for grating

Virgin olive oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, not chemically modified, weighing with the immediate container under 18 kg

Olives, green, not pitted, in saline, not ripe

Olives, green, in a saline solution, pitted or stuffed, not place packed

Section 6 – Products from Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%

Liqueurs and cordials

Section 7 – Products from France, Germany, Spain or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Olives

Wine other than Tokay (not carbonated), not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters

source Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Section 8 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Cheeses & substitutions for cheese

Section 9 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation

Section 10 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Pork other than ham and shoulder and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers

source Getty Images/Joe Raedle

Section 11 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Pecorino cheese, from sheep’s milk, in original loaves, not suitable for grating

Section 12 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Yogurt

Butter

Processed cheese

Fruit, nesoi, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled

Pork sausages and similar products of pork, pork offal or blood; food preparations based on these products

Cherries, otherwise prepared or preserved

Peaches

Mixtures of fruit or other edible parts of plants

Cherry juice, concentrated or not concentrated

Juice of any single vegetable, other than tomato

source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Section 13 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Butter substitute dairy spreads, over 45% butterfat weight

Processed cheese

Cheeses & substitutes for cheese

Prepared or preserved pork hams and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables

Pork shoulders and cuts thereof, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers

Prepared or preserved pork shoulders and cuts thereof

Section 14 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Fats and oils derived from milk, other than butter or dairy spreads

Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered

Blue-veined cheese

Cheddar cheese

Romano, Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese

Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation

Cheeses & substitutes for cheese

Mussels, prepared or preserved

Currant and berry fruit jellies

Pears, prepared or preserved

Pear juice

Prune juice

source REUTERS / Vivek Prakash

Section 15 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:

Yogurt

Fermented milk

Curdled

Butter substitute dairy spreads

Fresh cheddar cheese and cheese substitutes

Italian-type cheeses from cow milk

Fresh Swiss/emmentaler cheeses

Gruyere-process cheese and cheese

Romano, reggiano, provolone, provoletti, sbrinz and goya

Cheese containing or processed from american-type cheese except cheddar

Cheese containing or processed from italian-type cheeses made from cow’s milk

Stilton cheese

Blue-veined cheese except roquefort

Cheddar cheese

Colby cheese

Processed cheeses made from sheep’s milk

Processed cheese containing or produced from american-type cheese excluding cheddar

Processed cheese containing or produced from italian-type

Stilton cheese

Goya cheese from cow’s milk

Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese

Colby cheese

Cheeses & substitutes for cheese with romano/reggiano/parmesan/provolone/etc, swiss, emmentaler, gruyere, blue-veined cheese, American cheese except cheddar

Oranges

Mandarins and other similar citrus hybrids including tangerines, satsumas, clementines, wilkings Clementines

Cherries

Prepared or preserved pork offal

Mussels

Products of clams, cockles, and arkshells containing fish meat; prepared meals

Razor clams

Boiled clams

Cockles and arkshells

Molluscs and products of molluscs

caption Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York source Reuters

