Cheese, wine, whiskey, and more: Here are all of the European products the US will hit with tariffs

- From cheese to wine and whisky, hundreds of shipments from Europe are set to face more taxes as they enter the US.
- The Office of the US Trade Representative announced late Wednesday it would levy tariffs of between 10% and 25% on aircraft, food and industrial products on October 18.
- The move came after the World Trade Organization authorized the US to impose punitive tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU products.
- source
- Reuters
Section 1 – Products from France, Germany, Spain, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 10%:
New airplanes and other aircraft, other than military airplanes or other military aircraft exceeding 30,000 kg
Section 2 – Products from the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Single-malt or straight Irish and Scotch Whiskies
Sweaters, pullovers, sweatshirts, waistcoats, vests and similar articles made of wool, cashmere, cotton, and other man-made fibers
Rec perf outwear, women’s/girls’ anoraks, wind-breakers & similar articles, not wool or cotton
Men’s or boys’ suits of wool, fine animal hair, artificial fibers, not wool or cotton containing under 70% by weight of silk or silk waste
Women’s or girls’ nightdresses and pajamas, not knitted or crocheted, of cotton
Women’s or girls’ swimwear, of textile materials containing 70% or more by weight of silk or silk waste
Women’s or girls’ swimwear, of textile materials containing under 70% by weight of silk or silk waste
Blankets other than electric blankets and traveling rugs
Bed linen, not knit or crocheted, printed, of cotton, containing any embroidery, lace, braid, edging, trimming, piping or applique work
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
Section 3 – Products from Germany subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Coffee, roasted, not decaffeinated
Coffee, roasted, decaffeinated
Instant coffee, not flavored
Axes, bill hooks and similar hewing tools other than machetes
Base metal tweezers
Pliers including cutting pliers but not slip joint pliers
Pincers and similar tools
Metal cutting shears and similar tools, and base metal parts thereof
Pipe cutters, bolt cutters, perforating punches and similar tools, nesoi, and base metal parts Screwdrivers and base metal parts thereof
Knives having other than fixed blades
Base metal blades for knives having other than fixed blades
Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, other than rotary type
Machinery and apparatus, hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing or welding, not gas-operated
Parts of hand-directed or -controlled machinery, apparatus and appliances used for soldering, brazing, welding or tempering
Permanent magnets and articles intended to become permanent magnets after magnetization, of metal
Industrial or laboratory microwave ovens for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food Objective lenses and parts & accessories thereof for cameras, projectors, or photographic enlargers or reducers
- source
- Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Section 4 – Products from Germany or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Sweet biscuits
Waffles and wafers
Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter in single sheets
Decals
Lithographs on paper or paperboard printed not over 20 years at time of importation
Pictures, designs and photographs, excluding lithographs on paper or paperboard, printed not over 20 years at time of importation
Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines with a 360 degree revolving superstructure
Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, other than drills or saws, with self-contained electric motor
Section 5 – Products from Germany, Spain, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Frozen meat of swine, other than retail cuts
Whey protein concentrates
Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese
Edam and gouda cheese
Cheeses from sheep’s milk in original loaves and suitable for grating
Virgin olive oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, not chemically modified, weighing with the immediate container under 18 kg
Olives, green, not pitted, in saline, not ripe
Olives, green, in a saline solution, pitted or stuffed, not place packed
Section 6 – Products from Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%
Liqueurs and cordials
Section 7 – Products from France, Germany, Spain or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Olives
Wine other than Tokay (not carbonated), not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider
Section 8 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Cheeses & substitutions for cheese
Section 9 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation
Section 10 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Pork other than ham and shoulder and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers
- source
- Getty Images/Joe Raedle
Section 11 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Pecorino cheese, from sheep’s milk, in original loaves, not suitable for grating
Section 12 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Yogurt
Butter
Processed cheese
Fruit, nesoi, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled
Pork sausages and similar products of pork, pork offal or blood; food preparations based on these products
Cherries, otherwise prepared or preserved
Peaches
Mixtures of fruit or other edible parts of plants
Cherry juice, concentrated or not concentrated
Juice of any single vegetable, other than tomato
- source
- Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Section 13 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Butter substitute dairy spreads, over 45% butterfat weight
Processed cheese
Cheeses & substitutes for cheese
Prepared or preserved pork hams and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables
Pork shoulders and cuts thereof, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers
Prepared or preserved pork shoulders and cuts thereof
Section 14 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Fats and oils derived from milk, other than butter or dairy spreads
Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered
Blue-veined cheese
Cheddar cheese
Romano, Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese
Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation
Cheeses & substitutes for cheese
Mussels, prepared or preserved
Currant and berry fruit jellies
Pears, prepared or preserved
Pear juice
Prune juice
- source
- REUTERS / Vivek Prakash
Section 15 – Products from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom subject to additional import duties of 25%:
Yogurt
Fermented milk
Curdled
Butter substitute dairy spreads
Fresh cheddar cheese and cheese substitutes
Italian-type cheeses from cow milk
Fresh Swiss/emmentaler cheeses
Gruyere-process cheese and cheese
Romano, reggiano, provolone, provoletti, sbrinz and goya
Cheese containing or processed from american-type cheese except cheddar
Cheese containing or processed from italian-type cheeses made from cow’s milk
Stilton cheese
Blue-veined cheese except roquefort
Cheddar cheese
Colby cheese
Processed cheeses made from sheep’s milk
Processed cheese containing or produced from american-type cheese excluding cheddar
Processed cheese containing or produced from italian-type
Stilton cheese
Goya cheese from cow’s milk
Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese
Colby cheese
Cheeses & substitutes for cheese with romano/reggiano/parmesan/provolone/etc, swiss, emmentaler, gruyere, blue-veined cheese, American cheese except cheddar
Oranges
Mandarins and other similar citrus hybrids including tangerines, satsumas, clementines, wilkings Clementines
Cherries
Prepared or preserved pork offal
Mussels
Products of clams, cockles, and arkshells containing fish meat; prepared meals
Razor clams
Boiled clams
Cockles and arkshells
Molluscs and products of molluscs
- source
- Reuters
