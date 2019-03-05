‘Aw-shucks’: Trump takes a victory lap after Hillary Clinton confirms she won’t run for president in 2020

President Donald Trump took a victory lap after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced she would not be running in the 2020 US presidential election.

“Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again,” he said on Twitter. “She will be sorely missed!”

Clinton confirmed reports that she was not running, but said she would be actively involved in the 2020 election.

“‘(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House,'” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

A few minutes after Trump’s tweet, Clinton responded with a meme from the movie “Mean Girls.”

Clinton said she would still be actively involved in the 2020 election.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep working, and speaking, and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton said in an interview with News 12, last week in New York.

“I want to be sure that people understand: I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said to News 12 reporter Tara Rosenblum. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

Clinton ran on the Democratic ticket in 2016 and in the 2008 Democratic primaries. She was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 general election and then-Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois in the 2008 primaries.

Trump frequently rails against Clinton, often recalling the personal email server scandal that plagued her 2016 presidential campaign. In August 2018, Trump fueled a theory, first reported by the Daily Caller, that China may have “hacked Hillary Clinton’s private email server.”

Sixteen hours after Trump’s claim, an FBI official said the organization “has not found any evidence the (Clinton) servers were compromised.”

US intelligence agencies have concluded that during the 2016 campaign, Clinton and Democratic Party organizations were hacked by Russian operatives who selectively leaked emails as part of an effort to boost Trump’s candidacy.