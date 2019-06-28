Trump piles in on Bernie Sanders and ‘exhausted’ Joe Biden after shaky Democratic 2020 debate performances

Trump in a tweet Friday insulted Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden after the second Democratic presidential debate in Miami.

“I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie. One is exhausted, the other is nuts – so what’s the big deal?” tweeted the president.

Trump has previously said that Sanders or Biden are his most likely opponents in 2020.

President Donald Trump took time out at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, to taunt Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former vice president Joe Biden after both put in worse-than-expected performances at debate for Democratic presidential contenders.

“I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our Country well, but I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie. One is exhausted, the other is nuts – so what’s the big deal?” tweeted the president Friday.

I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our Country well, but I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie. One is exhausted, the other is nuts – so what’s the big deal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

On Thursday night Biden and Sanders took part in the second Democratic presidential primaries debate in Miami.

In the contest neither scored a clear win, and Biden was attacked by Senator Kamala Harris for his previous warm comments about segregationist senators.

Business Insider’s Grace Panetta wrote of the contest:

“While Biden and Sanders were attacked by their competitors over their long records in politics and had overall disappointing performances given their stature as current frontrunners, Harris shone through as a standout: establishing her credibility and putting Biden on the defensive over his record on race.”

Panetta also noted that Sanders stumbled in the contest, reacting poorly to challenges over his healthcare policies, and also getting into an awkward argument with host Rachel Maddow.

Trump has previously identified Sanders or Biden as his most likely opponent in the 2020 presidential election, and has already come up with insulting nicknames for the pair.

