Trump reportedly told French President Macron that he’s withdrawing from the Iran deal

President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call on Tuesday morning that he was withdrawing the US from the landmark nuclear deal with Iran, a person briefed on the conversation told The New York Times.

Trump is set to formally make an announcement at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Withdrawing from the deal would mark yet another massive departure from Obama-era policies for the Trump administration, and place Trump at odds with many of America’s key allies.

The Iran deal, orchestrated by the Obama administration and finalized in 2015, aimed to restrict Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the easing of economic sanctions.

There has been no substantial evidence that Iran violated the terms of the deal. But Trump has routinely referred to the deal itself as “terrible,” and withdrawing from it would hold him to his word and fulfill one of his biggest campaign promises.

Iran has flip-flopped on its position on the deal amid Trump’s threats to withdraw from it. In late April, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned there would be “severe consequences” if anyone “betrays” the deal.

But Rouhani changed his tone during a televised address on Monday, stating Iran might stay in the deal regardless of Trump’s ultimate decision.

“We are not worried about America’s cruel decisions. … We are prepared for all scenarios and no change will occur in our lives next week,” Rouhani said.

Withdrawing from the pact could have an array of consequences from the US, including jeopardizing impending talks with North Korea over its nuclear program.

Despite such concerns, Trump seems determined to undo another of Obama’s major accomplishments as president.