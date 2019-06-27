Trump told reporters it’s ‘none of your business’ what he and Putin speak about at the G20 summit

caption President Donald Trump talks with reporters before leaving for the G20 summit. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he plans to have a “very good conversation” with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit, but that it will stay secret.

He told the media the specifics of what they discuss are “none of your business.”

Trump was responding to a question from a reporter on whether or not he would confront Putin at the summit about meddling in the 2020 election.

The Trump-Putin meeting will be their first since since special counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into 2016 Russian election interference.

Here's Trump telling @sarahcwestwood that his conversations with Putin are "none of your business" pic.twitter.com/yri2cm2r6S — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 26, 2019

Trump plans to meet one-on-one with several world leaders while in Japan, including his counterparts from Australia, Japan, India, Germany, Brazil, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping of China will be watched closely as the two countries have failed to reach an agreement over their escalating trade war.

Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin will mark the first time the two leaders have seen each other since special counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian election interference in the 2016 campaign.

Mueller ultimately did not find enough evidence to charge Trump’s 2016 campaign with conspiracy, but also did not exonerate the president of obstructing justice. Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress in July.

The two leaders spoke in May, shortly after Mueller’s report was released, and agreed that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and Moscow during the 2016 election.

Trump told NBC News in an interview this week that he “may” discuss 2020 election meddling with Putin at the summit, though he has not officially confirmed an agenda for their meeting.

Trump has also faced heat earlier this month for saying that he would consider not alerting the FBI if a foreign power offered damaging information about an opponent during an election.

“I think I’d want to hear it,” he said during an interview with ABC.