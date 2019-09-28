Trump told 2 top Russian officials in 2017 that he didn’t care about Russia’s election meddling

caption President Donald Trump meets with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. source Russian Embassy

President Donald Trump told two top Russian officials in 2017 that he wasn’t worried about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Trump said he wasn’t bothered by it because the US had also conducted similar operations, the report said.

White House officials were said to have been so alarmed by the remarks that they limited the number of people who had access to a memo of the meeting to as few as possible, three former officials told The Post.

President Donald Trump, during an infamous meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the White House in May 2017, said he was not concerned with Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election, according to a Washington Post report published Friday.

Trump reportedly told the senior Russian officials that the US also conducted similar operations. White House officials were said to have been alarmed by the remarks, and it led them to regulate the number of people who had access to them, three former officials told The Post.

The meeting itself was controversial. US-based reporters were not given access, and the media mostly relied of photographs taken from a Russian news agency. But further reporting on the incident revealed that Trump in the meeting was said to have described former FBI director James Comey as a “nut job” and that firing him relieved “great pressure.”

Trump also reportedly divulged classified information to the Russians in the meeting, one tht allegedly involved a plan against the Islamic State and a Middle Eastern ally.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.