Trump says ‘I don’t have temper tantrums’ as he rants about border wall in front of the White House

caption President Donald Trump on Thursday said he does not throw “temper tantrums.” source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“I don’t throw temper tantrums,” Trump said. ” I didn’t smash the table. I should have, but I did not smash the table.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said Trump threw a “temper tantrum” during a meeting with Democratic leaders on border security and the government shutdown.

Trump was set to head to McAllen, Texas, on Thursday, where he’s expected to meet with Border Patrol officials who are working without pay because of the shutdown.

President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected allegations he threw a “temper tantrum” at a meeting with Democratic leaders on border security a day earlier.

“I didn’t pound on tables. I didn’t raise my voice. That was a lie,” Trump said while speaking with reporters outside the White House.

The president added: “I don’t have temper tantrums. I really don’t … I very calmly walked out of the room. I didn’t smash the table. I should have, but I did not smash the table.”

Following what was said to be a heated meeting with Trump on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the president slammed his hands on the table and stormed out when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to agree to funding for a border wall.

“We saw a temper tantrum,” Schumer said.

Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans rejected the notion Trump lost his temper, which the president mentioned in his comments on Thursday morning.

Trump discussed numerous topics with reporters on Thursday but primarily focused on the wall he wants to build along the US-Mexico border. The president’s desire for the wall has pushed the US government into a partial shutdown, which is poised to be the longest in the country’s history.

As he spoke with reporters, Trump reiterated his baseless claim that Mexico would pay for the wall. Asked whether he might declare a national emergency to obtain funding for the border wall, he said “maybe definitely.”

Trump was set to head to McAllen, Texas, on Thursday, where he’s expected to meet with Border Patrol officials who are working without pay because of the shutdown over the president’s border-wall-funding fight.