Trump thanks Nancy Pelosi for deciding not to pursue his impeachment

caption Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before delivering the State of the Union address on February 5, 2019. source Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for advising against impeaching him.

“I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment,” he said.

He went on to say: “everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong.”

Pelosi told The Washington Post on Monday impeachment “divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

The House is currently conducting multiple investigations into the 2016 Trump campaign, and the current administration.

Donald Trump thanked Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for saying that impeaching him would be the wrong plan of action.

Trump tweeted: “I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong.”

I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong, the Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great – and many other successes! How do you impeach…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

House Speaker Pelosi told The Washington Post on Monday that impeachment would be divisive, and should only be used in the most extreme cases.

“I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before,” Pelosi said.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

caption Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. February 28, 2019. source Reuters

The House is in the middle of conducting multiple investigations into the Trump campaign and administration.

Recently the House Judiciary Committee listed 81 individuals and organizations close to Trump they want documents from.

Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia is expected to return its conclusions soon.

Alongside the message of thanks, Trump tweeted: “The Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great – and many other successes!”

In the second of two tweets he said: “How do you impeach” … “a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”?

….a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Critics of the president have argued that the most serious allegations being considered in the Russia probe could meet the “high crimes and misdemeanors” threshold for impeachment.