Trump said he ‘only jokes’ about trying to serve a third term

caption U.S. President Donald Trump departs for Camp David from the White House in Washington source Reuters

President Donald Trump cleared up his past jokes about abolishing term limits Sunday, confirming the he “only joke[s]” about violating the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, which limits the president to two terms in office.

Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that he makes those comments to “drive Chuck Todd crazy.”

The president also cleared up an awkward moment in a “Fox & Friends” interview earlier this month where he hesitated to confirm he would endorse Vice President Mike Pence in 2024, saying the question was a “surprise.”

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

President Donald Trump cleared up his past jokes about abolishing term limits Sunday, saying on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would only serve two terms if able.

When host Chuck Todd asked about Trump’s previous jokes about taking a third term, the president said he would “100%” respect the election and not violate the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, which limits the president to two terms in office.

Last November, Trump had to confirm he wouldn’t push for a third term after he was recorded at a fundraiser praising Chinese President Xi Jinping’s abolishment of presidential term limits.

“He’s now president for life,” Trump said. “And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.”

Most recently, the president jokingly told a crowd during a White House event for the Wounded Warrior Project that he would remain in the Oval Office “at least for 10 or 14 years.”

Read more: Trump suggested his supporters want him to serve more than 2 terms as president, which would violate the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution

After saying he “only joke[s]” about a third term, Trump added “I say ‘Watch, I will drive Chuck Todd crazy.'”

“Speaking of driving people crazy,” Todd continued, before pointing to an awkward moment in a “Fox & Friends” interview earlier this month where Trump hesitated to back Vice President Mike Pence in a potential 2024 run.

When he was asked if he would endorse Pence in advance, Trump said, “You can’t put me in that position” and that he’d have to evaluate the field of Republicans in five years but that he would give a potential Pence candidacy “strong consideration.”

Trump told Todd that Pence is a “terrific vice president” and said the moment was “a surprise question” and that shocked him, as he’s “not even thinking of” 2024.

Pence later brushed off the moment in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” by saying that the only election he and Trump are focused on is 2020.

Trump confirmed to Todd the Pence was “100%” his 2020 running mate.