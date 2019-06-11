China is ramping up trade-war tensions after Trump’s tariff threat, saying it will ‘fight to the end’

source Reuters

China has pledged to “fight to the end” if the US continues to escalate the trade war.

President Donald Trump threatened to expand tariffs of 25% to virtually all Chinese goods if his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, failed to meet him at the G-20 meeting in Japan at the end of the month.

“If the United States only wants to escalate trade frictions, we will resolutely respond and fight to the end,” China’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters.

“China does not want to fight a trade war, but we are not afraid of fighting a trade war,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told Reuters.

“We’re expected to meet and if we do that’s fine, and if we don’t — look, from our standpoint the best deal we can have is 25% on $600 billion,” Trump told CNBC on Monday.

Trump has already slapped duties on $250 billion of imports from China, and said he could impose tariffs of 25% or “much higher” on a further $300 billion. Products in the firing line include smartphones, laptops, TVs, computer monitors, video-game consoles, and flash drives.

Despite the looming threat of tariffs, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday following the Chinese government’s latest attempt to boost the domestic economy. It said it would allow local governments to use special bonds to finance major public works such as highways, railways, and energy projects, according to Reuters.

Stocks also benefited from Trump’s decision to hold off on tariffs on all Mexican imports, and the prospect of US interest-rate cuts after the Federal Reserve promised to take appropriate action to protect the US economy.

“Equities are continuing their remarkable relief rally as investors put trade war concerns to one side and double down on bets the Fed will ride the rescue,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.

“But we caution not to rely on either playing out precisely how the bulls would like.”

