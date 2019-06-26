Trump threatens to sue Facebook and Google and rails against big tech companies for being ‘totally biased’

caption US President Donald Trump. source Reuters

President Donald Trump threatened to sue Google and Facebook on Wednesday morning during an interview with Fox Business News.

“We should be suing Google and Facebook and all that,” he said. “Which, perhaps we will.”

Trump didn’t specify why he believes the government should be suing Google and Facebook, but mentioned it in the context of fines the European Union has levied against companies like Apple and Google in recent months. Most recently, the EU fined Google $1.7 billion for its third breach of EU antitrust rules in three years.

Trump claimed that Google specifically is attempting to “rig” the 2020 US presidential election, calling Google “totally biased.” He cited a congressional hearing on Tuesday where Senator Ted Cruz asked Google user experience director Maggie Stanphill about political bias at Google.

Additionally, Trump said that Twitter is stopping people from following his Twitter account.

“I will tell you, they make it very hard for people to join me on Twitter, and they make it very much harder for me to get out the message. It’s incredible,” he said, without citing evidence to support his claims.

Trump suggested he would pick up “five times more followers” if he were a Democrat.

This isn’t the first time Trump has suggested that Twitter is stopping him from gaining new followers. In the past, he’s accused Twitter of “constantly taking people off list” and making it “hard for people to sign on,” apparently suggesting the company removes followers from his Twitter account and makes it hard for people to follow him.

You can check out the full clip from Fox Business right here.