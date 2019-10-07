Trump threatens to ‘totally destroy and obliterate’ the Turkish economy if it takes ‘off-limits’ actions in Syria

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on October 2, 2019. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump threatened to demolish and obliterate the Turkish economy on Monday if it engages in actions that are “off-limits” during an anticipated military offensive against US-allied Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

The tweets come after a late Sunday statement from the White House effectively green-lighting a Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

The Kurds have been among the strongest American partners in the war against the Islamic State, but Turkey has long viewed them as a terrorist insurgency.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” Trump tweeted.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Turkey is a member of the NATO alliance, making it highly unusual for the US president to threaten economic war on an ally. Trump rebuked the Turkish and European governments and suggested they weren’t shouldering enough of the responsibilities in fighting the Islamic State.

“It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory,” Trump tweeted.

The Turkish economy has been in the midst of a year-long recession with a battered currency and high inflation. Economists say the Turkish economy will contract 0.3 percent this year after a decade of strong growth. It’s not clear what actions Trump could take against the NATO ally.

Earlier in the day in a rambling tweetstorm, Trump claimed the United States was being played for “a sucker” and chastised the US’s own Kurdish allies, who he said were “paid massive amounts of money and equipment” to combat the militants. The Kurdish forces have largely borne the brunt of the ISIS fighting, with the US supporting them with supplies and air strikes.

The tweets come after a late Sunday statement from the White House that effectively green-lighted Turkish military operations in Syria. The US announced it would withdraw its troops from the area, though US officials later told The New York Times the estimated 100-150 American soldiers wouldn’t be withdrawn out of the country.

The Kurds have been among the strongest American partners in the war against the Islamic State, but Turkey has long viewed them as a terrorist insurgency and a threat to their border. Trump’s decision set off criticism that America was abandoning an ally in a move that could endanger progress made against the Islamic State.