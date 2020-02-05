Trump awards controversial talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who has advanced lung cancer, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU

source Tom Brenner/Reuters

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump award Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address.

Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer on Monday.

President Donald Trump awarded controversial, conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer on his show, “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” on Monday.

In his speech, Trump described Limbaugh as “a special man, beloved by millions of Americans.” The president said while the commentators diagnosis was bad new, he praised Limbaugh as “the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.”

Limbaugh appeared shocked as the President announced his award. First lady Melania Trump presented the medal. According to CNN correspondent Maanu Raju said Republican lawmakers gave the awardee a standing ovation while Democratic lawmakers appeared quiet.

The Washington Post reported that Trump first made this announcement that he would award Limbaugh the awared at an off the record two-hour lunch, and he claimed he only found out about Limbaugh’s diagnosis yesterday. The president also said that he wanted the host to attend he speech. He also praised “Limbaugh’s power.”

According to CNN, Limbaugh has been “a staunch ally of the president’s for years.” The Post reported that Trump last saw Limbaugh a few weeks ago, and CNN reported the two had dinner together at Trumps Palm Beach golf club over the holidays.

After hearing of Limbaugh’s diagnoses, Trump tweeted “Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!”

The Medal of Freedom is awarded to someone who has “made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” according to the White House website.

Trump has awarded 14 other with the award over the past two years including Tiger Woods, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and Babe Ruth.