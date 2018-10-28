Trump lashes out at Tom Steyer, calling him a ‘crazed & stumbling lunatic’ days after a suspicious package was sent to the liberal billionaire

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democratic donor Tom Steyer Sunday, days after authorities intercepted a suspicious package addressed to the vocal Trump critic.

Trump tweeted Sunday to comment on liberal billionaire Steyer’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” calling him a “crazed & stumbling lunatic.”

In his appearance, Steyer had condemned what he described as “consistent, systematic political violence from Republicans” that harshens political divides.

President Donald Trump lashed out at liberal billionaire Tom Steyer Sunday, two days after authorities intercepted a suspicious package meant for the top Democratic donor.

Trump wrote that “Wacky Tom Steyer,” in a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, “comes off as a crazed & stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon.”

The president added: “As bad as their field is, if he is running for president, the Dems will eat him alive!”

Just watched Wacky Tom Steyer, who I have not seen in action before, be interviewed by @jaketapper. He comes off as a crazed & stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon. As bad as their field is, if he is running for President, the Dems will eat him alive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2018

Steyer, who has launched a campaign to have Trump impeached, including national ads and pledges of up to $120 million towards November’s midterm elections, appeared Sunday morning on CNN to condemn what he described as “consistent, systematic political violence from Republicans” that harshens political divides.

Steyer was responding to Tapper’s question about a since-deleted tweet from House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy that took aim at prominent Democratic donors, which Steyer called a “straight-up anti-Semitic move.”

“We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th. #MAGA,” McCarthy wrote in the Tuesday tweet that was deleted a day later.

The tweet referenced top Democratic donors George Soros and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, in addition to Steyer.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy posted this tweet AFTER a bomb was sent to Soros' house. Up until a couple of minutes ago it was pinned to the top of his profile. pic.twitter.com/FEeKoPolHL — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 24, 2018

Steyer said Sunday the tweet was “a classic attempt to separate Americans,” and warned that it was exemplary of Republican messaging that he described as “political violence.”

“I believe what we are looking for in America is something completely different from that,” Steyer said. “When people say there’s loud language on both sides, I think that is absolutely false.”

Steyer continued: “What we’re seeing here is terrible behavior, consistent, systematic political violence from Republicans. When people stand up to it, then they describe that as strong language on both sides.”

Soros was one of the first prominent Democratic donors to receive a bomb in the mail. FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Friday the agency had confirmed 13 explosive devices that were sent to prominent Democratic figures and CNN’s New York City offices.

Trump’s tweet Sunday morning echoed insults he hurled at Steyer exactly a year ago after the Californian ran a $10 million national television and digital ad campaign calling for Trump’s impeachment.

“Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!” Trump tweeted on October 27, 2017.