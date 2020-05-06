‘Live and Let Die’ blasted out as Trump toured a coronavirus mask factory without wearing one himself

caption President Trump, wearing no mask, was being shown the properties of coronavirus mask materials when “Live and Let Die” played over the sound system at Honeywell on Tuesday. source PBS/YouTube

President Trump was played “Live and Let Die” among other songs during a tour of an Arizona coronavirus mask factory on Tuesday.

Going against the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trump opted to wear goggles but no covering over his mouth.

The tour, of a Honeywell aerospace factory that has pivoted to mask-making, was a noisy one, but one song in particular has caught social media attention.

“Live and Let Die” playing during the tour prompted Jimmy Kimmel to tweet that he could think of “no better metaphor for this presidency” than this moment.

But the combination of the president going maskless and the song caught a lot of attention.

The song – a cover version of the song first recorded for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name – played just as a Honeywell representative was showing the president the properties of the materials used in the masks.

The tour also played favorites from Trump rallies, including Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, according to the LA Times.

The footage quickly made its way onto social media, where numerous people commented on the apparent irony of the situation.

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

Tuesday’s tour came the same day Vice President Mike Pence said that the government is considering phasing out its coronavirus task force by Memorial Day.

Pence has also come under criticism for not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic’s headquarters in Minnesota on April 28.

He later apologised, telling Fox News: “I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic.”

Business Insider has contacted Honeywell for comment.