Inside Trump Tower, the $300 million ‘testament of Mr. Trump’s grand vision’ that is now reportedly one of New York’s least-desirable luxury buildings

caption Trump Tower stands on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump Tower was once the crown jewel of President Donald Trump’s real-estate ambitions in New York City.

The tower cemented Trump’s name on the southeast corner of the city’s famed Central Park along Manhattan’s iconic Fifth Avenue.

Since Trump took office, the tower has become better known for its mentions in the federal investigations into Trump’s 2016 campaign, and a reported dip in condo sales.

These photos take you inside the landmark that used to be the president’s home, office, and playground.

Trump Tower is one of President Donald Trump’s most iconic properties.

The glittering skyscraper was built in 1983 “as a world famous testament of Mr. Trump’s grand vision” and displayed his name on one of the most iconic streets in New York City.

The tower was once known as a glamorous icon of the city’s skyline that earned Trump $300 million in condo sales and housed celebrities. But in the last few years, it has become more closely associated with federal investigations into Trump’s campaign and fiery protests.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the tension has taken its toll on the tower, as it’s struggling to hold on to its tenants. See inside the tower’s amenities for its visitors, public and high-profile alike.

Trump Tower is a skyscraper on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The tower was completed in 1984 after Trump, then a rising real estate mogul, replaced an 11-story building, vowing to build the city’s first super-luxury high-rise property with high-end retail shops, offices, and residences.

caption The construction of Trump Tower on the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 56th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, August 1981. source Barbara Alper/Getty Images

Though the building was advertised to be 68 floors, city records show it is only 58. Trump counted the lobby and shops as 10 extra floors, starting the residential units on what he called the 30th floor.

caption Trump Tower is part of the midtown Manhattan skyline as it looms over the south end of Central Park on March 6, 2017 in New York City. source Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Trump himself took up residence in the building, conducting business for the Trump Organization on the 26th floor.

He reportedly had a private elevator that could whisk him from his office to the penthouse he shared with his young family.

The building was one of the earliest monuments to Trump’s desire for a massive real estate empire, which would be followed by numerous hotels and golf courses that bore his name.

caption Real estate tycoon Donald Trump poised in Trump Tower atrium. source Ted Thai/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Since then, the tower’s shops have become active monuments to Trump’s brand, offering food and merchandise under the famous last name.

caption People walk through Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on August 24, 2018 in New York City. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

All visitors who want to stop by and enjoy the building’s lower floors must go through security after entering from Fifth Avenue before going into the lobby.

caption Officers from the New York Police Department and U.S. Secret Service man a checkpoint in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, New York. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

During the presidential transition in late 2016 when Trump was still living at the tower, media crews and fans regularly staked out the marble lobby to spot potential staffers and business titans meeting with the president-elect.

caption Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to President-Elect Donald Trump, takes questions from the media at Trump Tower on November 21, 2016 in New York City. source Kevin Hagen / Stringer / Getty Images

The building’s several bottom floors house shops and office spaces.

caption Interior view of the Trump Tower by Der Scutt on August 28, 1985 in New York, New York. source Santi Visalli/Getty Images

After clearing security, tourists looking for a souvenir to remember their visit can easily access a wide variety of gifts in the Trump Store.

caption Items stand for sale in the newly opened Trump Store in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on August 24, 2018 in New York City. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

An Ivanka Trump brand store had jewelry and accessories for sale in a store in the building’s lobby before closing in June 2018. The space now houses a general Trump-brand shop.

caption A woman browses jewelry for sale at the ‘Ivanka Trump Collection’ shop. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Starbucks on the second floor above the lobby is also open to the public.

caption The Starbucks store located in Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Despite controversies like Trump threatening the shop’s lease over its holiday edition cups, the location is one of the most popular in the city.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Visitors can also dine at the infamous Trump Grill that has been at the center of a few scathing reviews since Trump became president.

source Hollis Johnson

Business Insider previously reported that the harsh reviews of the grill (or grille — the naming is inconsistent on signage) were spot-on, from the nearly $20 cocktails to Trump’s infamous taco bowl.

caption The Trump Grill’s taco bowl and the Fifth Avenue. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

High above the space that welcomes public visitors, condominiums fill floors 30 to 68 in the tower.

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump family owns a rarely seen penthouse that takes up the top three floors. It’s one of several units the president has owned in his namesake high-rise building over the years.

caption Melania Trump gives the Fox News host Greta Van Susteren a tour of the Trumps’ penthouse source Screenshot via Fox News

The first lady has hosted two Fox News interviews in the penthouse. In one, she walked with host Greta van Susteren past a massive white piano. Gold accents are prominent.

source Screenshot via Fox News

As seen in an October 2016 tour, the penthouse has a clear view of Central Park and some neighboring skyscrapers.

source Screenshot via Fox News

The first lady said living in the apartment was “amazing,” and the lavish decoration was in-line with her taste.

source Screenshot via Fox News

In addition to the home’s grand flourishes, Melania showed off a table full of photos of family and friends that add a personal touch to the penthouse.

source Screenshot via Fox News

Though the penthouse is still kept relatively private, Trump has used the residence for business, including when he hosted Japanese Prime Minister for a “wonderful” dinner to discuss the two countries’ relationship.

caption President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan shake hands during their bilateral dinner meeting Sunday evening, Sept. 23, 2018, in the President’s private residence at Trump Tower in New York City. source Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

In January 2016, Melania Trump bought a 1,052 square-foot condominium on the 33rd floor for $1.49 million.

caption The interior of apartment 32H located just below Melania Trump’s apartment in Trump Tower in New York source Douglas Elliman/StreetEasy

The apartment seems to follow the same layout as all of the building’s H units.

caption The floor plan of 32H in Trump Tower, which most likely matches Melania’s apartment, 33H. source StreetEasy

It’s not clear why she bought the unit, which is one of the smaller spaces in the tower, and especially since she’s taken up permanent residence in Washington, DC, it remains a mystery.

caption Interior of apartment 32H, located just below Melania Trump’s apartment in Trump Tower in New York source StreetEasy/Douglas Elliman

But the Trumps aren’t the only big name in the building. Celebrities who have called Trump Tower home include Bruce Willis, Michael Jackson, Johnny Carson, and Paul Anka.

For a steep price, those interested in the city’s housing market could own a slice of the iconic address. A “cavernous” duplex unit on the 64th and 65th floors is currently listed for $24.5 million.

source StreetEasy

The apartment boasts stunning panoramic views of the city’s skyline, as it takes up the entire southern face of the building.

source StreetEasy

The five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 11 rooms in the 6,144-square-foot apartment dwarf most New Yorkers’ spaces, which are 723 square feet on average.

source StreetEasy

Since Trump’s election, the building has become a target for fiery protests and is surrounded by iron gates and armed security, which has reportedly taken a toll on the tower’s profits from tenants.

caption Protesters rally against President Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower on the night of his State of the Union address, February 5, 2019 in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite the building’s glamorous origins, a May 2019 report said the building’s occupancy rate has plunged over the last seven years to 83% from 99%, giving it a vacancy rate that’s about twice Manhattan’s average.

caption A view of Trump Tower ahead of President Donald Trump’s arrival, August 14, 2017 in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite its troubles, the building still stands tall with Trump’s name all over it, offering the president a deeply personal home when he’s in the city.