Trump’s trade deal with China failed to boost confidence in the economy

Americans’ outlooks toward the US economy barely budged last week.

That was even after the Trump administration said it would take steps to defuse a more than yearlong trade dispute with China.

Consumer sentiment remained where it stood in May before President Donald Trump announced he would drastically escalate tariffs on China.

In its latest index released Tuesday, Morning Consult said consumer sentiment remained essentially unchanged at 112.1 for the week that ended December 15. That was comparable to where it stood in May before President Donald Trump announced he would drastically escalate tariffs on China.

Last week, Trump announced that the two sides had agreed on the terms of a so-called phase one agreement that lowered those duties.

“The fact that there hasn’t been a significant jump in confidence indicates that consumers have ‘priced in’ the good news over time,” the survey said. “As equity markets rise in response to the news, consumers may become more responsive, especially consumers with large equity holdings.”

Financial markets have closed at new record highs this week, but trade optimism has shown signs of slowing. Stock gains were relatively contained following the Friday announcement of the US-China deal, which is still subject to legal scrubs and a translation process.

“While it appears that both sides can take away small wins from the first phase of the deal, the bigger impact should come from added stability and certainty over the long-run,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “Investors were likely looking for a larger rollback of the tariffs in place.”