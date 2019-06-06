Trump’s favorite scorecard in the trade war with China took a hit in April

source Feng Li/Getty Images

The politically sensitive trade deficit in goods with China jumped, however, likely drawing ire from President Donald Trump as Washington remains locked in a tariff dispute with Beijing.

The gap between all American products shipped abroad and goods the US imported fell at the start of the second quarter, while the politically-sensitive deficit with China increased.

The Commerce Department on Thursday said the goods and services trade deficit narrowed by about 2% to a seasonally adjusted $50.8 billion in April as both exports and imports dropped. The balance for March was revised higher to $51.9 billion from original estimates of $50 billion.

The trade deficit in goods with China jumped nearly 30% to $26.9 billion, likely drawing ire from President Donald Trump as Washington remains locked in a tariff dispute with Beijing.

Trump views the trade balance as a scorecard of sorts in his economic wars. The figure is driven by many factors, however, including foreign-exchange rates, the strength of an economy, and the amount a country borrows from abroad.

April’s trade balance was recorded before major escalations between the world’s largest economies. In May, high-level negotiations between the two sides broke down after the US accused China of backtracking on past commitments in a draft deal.

Trump has since raised tariffs on Chinese products and threatened to extend them to a broader range of products, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing.