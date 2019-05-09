These 7 makers of consumer goods will get squeezed even more if Trump ramps up his China tariffs

caption A Nike sneaker is seen at SneakerCon presented by Sprite, Rush Card, & FDA during the 2016 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. source Jesse Grant/Getty

President Donald Trump’s trade-war tweets have once again spooked markets.

At 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will increase from 10% to 25%. Additionally, a fresh 25% tariff will be placed another $325 billion worth of Chinese goods.

These seven companies have significant manufacturing operations in China, making them particularly sensitive to any tariff increases.

The US is planning to slam China with fresh tariffs, a move that would have a big impact on the companies with significant manufacturing operations there.

On May 5, President Donald Trump threatened to increase the tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese of goods, and slap a fresh 25% tariff on an additional $325 billion of goods.

“For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars….,” Trump tweeted on May 5.

The changes are set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday.

In a newly published research report from Piper Jaffray, analyst Erinn Murphy highlights the consumer goods companies, such as Nike and Crox, that have the most exposure to Chinese manufacturing operations, and will therefore see a big impact from the new tariffs.

“Up until now, many companies have been able to absorb the majority of the 10% tariff through: 1) diversification of production; 2) concessions from Chinese factories,” writes Murphy.

“Elevating the tariff to 25% would likely result in companies needing to consider pricing increases–although those could take time to pass through & the full tariff would likely not be passed through.”

Markets Insider highlights seven companies that Piper Jaffray says will see a big impact from increased tariffs:

Phillips-Van Heusen Corp.

source Calvin Klein Facebook

Ticker: PVH

Market Cap: $9.0 billion

Stock performance since May 5 tweet: -6%

China manufacturing exposure: Approximately 20%

Crocs

source Facebook/Crocs

Ticker: CROX

Market Cap: $1.7 billion

Stock performance since May 5 tweet: -20%

China manufacturing exposure: Approximately 20%

Nike Inc.

caption Nike shoes are seen on display in New York source Reuters

Ticker: NKE

Market Cap: $103 billion

Stock performance since May 5 tweet: Negative 4%

China manufacturing exposure: 27%

Ralph Lauren

source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Ticker: RL

Market Cap: $9.8 billion

Stock performance since May 5 tweet: -5%

China manufacturing exposure: 33%

G-III Apparel Group

source Humans of New York on Facebook

Ticker: GIII

Market Cap: $1.9 billion

Stock performance since May 5 tweet: -12%

China manufacturing exposure: 62%

Steven Madden

Ticker: SHOO

Market Cap: $2.8 billion

Stock performance since May 5 tweet: -10%

China manufacturing exposure: 94%

E.L.F. Beauty

Ticker: ELF

Market Cap: $541 million

Stock performance since May 5 tweet: -17%

China manufacturing exposure: 100%

