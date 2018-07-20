Trump threatens tariffs on all $505 billion of Chinese goods coming to America

President Donald Trump threatens tariffs on all Chinese goods imported to the US.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to place tariffs on all goods imported to the US from China in a major escalation of the burgeoning trade war between the two nations.

“I’m ready to go to 500,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen aired on Friday morning.

That figure references the $505 billion dollars worth of goods imported from China in 2017, according to Census Bureau data.

“I’m not doing this for politics, I’m doing this to do the right thing for our country,” he added. “We have been ripped off by China for a long time.”

Trump’s comments come amid a multitude of trade threats between major economies around the globe – after his initial tariffs on Chinese goods sparked a major conflict. The Trump administration has already placed tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods, and had previously threatened to put levies on $200 billion of imports.

The threat to place tariffs on all Chinese goods would effectively end the tit-for-tat trade battle between the two nations as Chinese imports from the US are a comparatively small $129.9 billion.

Even while threatening China, Trump tried to reassure the Chinese administration that he is not looking to “scare” the country.

“I don’t want them to be scared,” he told CNBC. “I want them to do well. I really like President Xi a lot, but it was very unfair.”

Goods already impacted by Trump’s tariffs against China include batteries, trains, and ball bearings, but could extend to more consumer goods if further tariffs are eventually imposed. You can see a full list of goods currently subject to tariffs here.

The trade war escalates

The comments come one day after the European Union said it is developing plans to hit back at the US if it attempts to place import tariffs on cars, something Trump has repeatedly threatened to do.

His administration is considering tariffs of as much as 20% on US automobile imports from Europe. EU officials are readying a list of retaliatory tariffs to be applied should the two sides fail to reach an agreement.

Senior EU officials, including the European Commission’s president, Jean-Claude Juncker, are set to fly to Washington, DC, next week with the aim of persuading Trump not to levy punitive tariffs on European automobiles.