Here’s how Trump’s trade war is threatening the backbone of the US economy

Stronger earnings helped brighten the outlook for Americans in September.

But consumers have grown increasingly anxious about tariffs on thousands of products traded between the largest economies.

Trump announced a series of tariff hikes against China in August, prompting retaliation and casting doubt on the prospect of a near-term deal between the two sides.

President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China has started to chip away at one of the strongest forces in the US economy: the consumer.

Stronger incomes helped brighten the economic outlook for Americans in September, according to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey released Friday. But consumers have grown increasingly anxious about tariffs on thousands of products traded between the largest economies.

“Trade policies have had the greatest negative impact on consumers, with a near record one-third of all consumers negatively mentioning trade policies in September when asked to explain in their own words the factors underlying their economic expectations,” said Richard Curtin, the survey’s chief economist.

Trump announced a series of tariff hikes against China in August, prompting retaliation and casting doubt on the prospect of a near-term deal between the two sides. The latest escalations have subjected far more consumer products to tariffs, putting businesses and households more directly at risk.

“These and other policy concerns have so far been held in check by positive finances, although fewer consumers now anticipate higher wages or lower rates of unemployment in the year ahead,” Curtin said.

Household spending, which drives more than two-thirds of activity in the economy, slowed more than expected in August. The Commerce Department said personal-consumption expenditures edged higher a seasonally adjusted 0.1% last month, its weakest reading since February.

“The bigger picture here perhaps is that the broader trade war is making people nervous,” said Ian Shepherdson, the chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Either way, the consumer boom is coming to an end, rapidly.”

