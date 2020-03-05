Trump and Mike Bloomberg are trolling each other with clips from ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Spaceballs’

caption In a bizarre video clip, Trump’s head was superimposed onto a character from 1980s movie Space Balls source Twitter

President Donald Trump trolled former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg with a bizarre clip themed round 1980s sci-fi spoof movie “Spaceballs.”

The two billionaires have traded insults on social media for months, with Trump gloating at Bloomberg’s decision to step out of the race after a poor Super Tuesday showing.

Bloomberg has vowed that he will continue to use his wealth to remove Trump from office and has declared his backing for centrist front-runner Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump and former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg are continuing their feud on Twitter, trolling each other with sci-fi themed videos.

In a clip posted to Twitter by the president Thursday, the president’s head is superimposed onto the character of hero Lone Starr, from the 1987 “Star Wars” spoof “Spaceballs,” while Bloomberg is villain Dark Helmet. It shows the Trump character smiling and easily holding the Bloomberg character at arm’s length as the diminutive Bloomberg character desperately tries to swipe at him with a light sabre.

“Mini Mike, you’re easy,” Trump posted as a caption, referencing his derogatory nickname for Bloomberg.

Trump ridiculed the former New York City mayor for dropping out of the presidential race on Wednesday. Bloomberg claimed victory in just one Super Tuesday race, despite spending $500 million on advertising and campaigning.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!” the president tweeted.

Bloomberg responded with a GIF from Star Wars captioned “see you soon, Donald,” showing Star Wars Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi battling villain Darth Vader.

Bloomberg’s campaign had taken the battle to Trump on social media before the candidate dropped out of the campaign, responding to the president’s Twitter jibes with insults of its own. Other candidates have chosen not to respond to Trump’s personal, insult-driven attacks on the same level.

Bloomberg’s campaign in Nevada put up a series of billboards, ridiculing Trump for liking well-done steak and cheating at golf.

Despite his poor showing in the Super Tuesday contests, Bloomberg has pledged that his battle to end Trump’s presidency is not over.

He has declared his support for front-runner Joe Biden, and on Thursday the Washington Post reported that he is founding an independent expenditure group absorbing thousands of former campaign employees to back the campaign of the eventual Democratic nominee.