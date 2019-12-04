Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after the Canadian prime minister was caught mocking him behind his back

caption US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in 2018. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on camera mocking President Donald Trump in front of world leaders at NATO summit reception on Tuesday night.

Trump responded on Wednesday by calling Trudeau “two-faced.”

He also said Trudeau was “not very happy” about his admonishing Canada for not paying enough in NATO defense spending.

Trump had been embarrassed by other world leaders on the first day of the NATO summit, suggesting that no one is bothering to take him seriously anymore.

Trudeau had been videoed making fun of Trump’s 40-minute press conference at the NATO summit on Tuesday while in conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Princess Anne.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau was filmed saying, in a video first published by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Johnson and Macron can be seen laughing in response.

Watch Trudeau’s hot-mic moment here:

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

In response, Trump told reporters on Wednesday at a press conference:

“Well he’s two-faced. And honestly with Trudeau he’s a nice guy – I find him to be a very nice guy – but the truth is that I called him out on the fact he’s not paying 2% and I guess he’s not very happy about it,” in reference to his urging Canada to pay 2% of its GDP to NATO’s defense budget.

“It’s Canada, they have money, and they should be paying 2%,” Trump said. “I called him out on that and I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it, but that’s the way it is.”

Trump had long railed against what he perceived as the US’ outsized defense contributions to NATO’s defense budget. NATO last week announced it would reduce the US’ payment and increase that by Germany, and Trump claimed credit for it.

“Look, I’m representing the US and he should be paying more than he’s paying and he understand that. I can imagine he’s not that happy, but that’s the way it is,” he added.

Trump’s clout on the world stage was severely undermined at the NATO summit after Trudeau mocked him, Macron publicly fact-checked his claims on ISIS, and Johnson distanced himself from him for fear that it would jeopardize his chances in the upcoming UK general election.