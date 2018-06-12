Photos taken just 48 hours apart show the contrast between Trump’s G7 talks and his summit with Kim Jong Un

Photos taken just 48 hours apart hint at President Donald Trump’s feelings during meetings with global leaders.

Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit on Saturday, where he called Trudeau “very dishonest and weak,” and refused to sign a joint statement following negotiations.

In contrast, Trump was mostly smiles with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Monday, and said talks between them were “top-of-the-line.”

Photos taken just 48 hours apart show the contrast in President Donald Trump’s meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit on Saturday and his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

The two-day summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, featured a tense stand-off between Trump and other G7 leaders. Trump refused to endorse the group’s joint statement, said Russia should be readmitted, and traded barbs with Trudeau over an intensifying trade conflict.

Trump accused Trudeau of making “false statements,” and tweeted that the Canadian leader was “very dishonest & weak” during negotiations.

One photo in particular shows Trudeau trying to engage with a sullen Trump.

Meanwhile in Singapore on Tuesday Trump was incredibly friendly during his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, even giving the North Korean leader a thumbs up.

Trump and Kim shared several handshakes and posed for photos before sharing a nearly 40-minute one-on-one conversation behind closed doors.

Trump and Kim were nearly all smiles following discussions, with Trump saying the talks were “top-of-the-line” and even better than anticipated. The two then signed a joint agreement.