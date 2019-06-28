‘That’s the end of that race!’ Trump blasted 2020 Democrats for supporting healthcare for undocumented immigrants

caption President Donald Trump. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump blasted all 10 candidates on the stage for the second night of 2020 Democratic debates for supporting the inclusion of undocumented immigrants in government healthcare plans.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” Trump tweeted Thursday night. “How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!”

While Trump routinely decries undocumented immigrants, the Trump Organizations’ golf clubs have hired dozens of undocumented immigrants as housekeepers, according to multiple reports over the past year.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg said, “We do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, one of the candidates who raised their hands, said, “Our country is healthier when everybody is healthier.”

“We are talking about something, people are given a chance to buy into,” Buttigieg continued. “In the same way there are undocumented immigrants in my community who pay sales taxes and pay property taxes directly or indirectly.”

“This is not about a handout,” he added. “This is an insurance program. We do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.”