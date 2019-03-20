Trump attacks senior adviser Kellyanne Conway’s ‘stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!’

caption President Donald Trump. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump went after George Conway, the husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, calling him a loser and “husband from hell!”

Conway regularly posts on Twitter descriptions of mental disorders in reference to the president, despite his wife’s position in the White House.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale has also attacked Conway for his tweets about the president.

President Donald Trump attacked the husband of his senior counselor at the White House, Kellyanne Conway, on Wednesday as a “stone cold LOSER” and fired off a barrage of other insults.

George Conway, a lawyer and frequent critic of Trump, routinely posts claims on Twitter that the president suffers from a mental disorder.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

Conway responded by quoting Trump’s tweet and writing “You. Are. Nuts.”

In addition, Conway once again posted an image describing narcissistic personality disorder, which he regularly claims Trump exhibits.

The attack from Trump comes in the wake of a similar tweet from the president’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, who wrote on Twitter that Conway “hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!”

Conway has revealed in an interview with the Washington Post that he tweets about Trump in order to “get it off [his] chest and move on.”

Conway also told the Post that he turned down a job with the Justice Department in 2017, which may have been the job Trump was referring to in the tweet. According to a letter provided to the Post dated May 2017, Conway “regretfully concluded” that it was “not the right time for me to leave the private sector.”